Berkeley Lights Announces Collaboration with University of Pennsylvania to Advance CAR-T Therapeutics

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI), the leader in digital cell biology, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration to explore multiple lines of inquiry aimed at advancing cellular therapies, including CAR-T therapeutics, with Megan Suhoski Davis, Director of the Product Development Laboratory (PDL) within the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies in the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine (Penn Medicine).

BLI's single cell analytics platforms and workflow automation capabilities combined with the cancer immunotherapy expertise of the group at the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies at Penn Medicine, will be used to explore new methods of creating, defining, and testing of CAR-T immunotherapies.

"This collaboration between experts at BLI and the Penn Medicine's Center for Cellular Immunotherapies brings together leading technologies and expertise from both groups to offer innovative scientific solutions to the cell immunotherapy field. We look forward to this exciting beginning to our collaboration with Penn as we continue with our mission to provide access to therapies for all patients," said Dr. Eric Hobbs, CEO of Berkeley Lights.

The Center for Cellular Immunotherapies is led by Carl H. June, M.D.

About Berkeley Lights

‪Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) is a digital cell biology company that develops and commercializes platforms for the acceleration of discovery, development, and delivery of cell-based products and therapies.

At the intersection of biology, technology and information, our platforms automate the manipulation, analysis and selection of individual cells, creating ultimate scalability and deep cell insights. The Beacon platform* is ideally suited for cell line development, antibody discovery (including direct B-cell workflows), gene editing, and antibody engineering workflows. Each workflow provides a 100 fold increase in insights, 10 times faster, at a fraction of the cost.

For more information, visit http://www.berkeleylights.com/.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

SOURCE Berkeley Lights, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.berkeleylights.com

