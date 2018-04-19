Berkeley Lights' Announces New Agreement With Sanofi for Beacon® OptoFluidic Platform

Based on data from the pilot study, the Beacon platform quickly and efficiently identified target secreting clones, which may save resources and expedite the discovery and development process. The four integrated workflows of Berkeley Lights' Beacon platform – import, culture, assay, and export – can be applied for cell line development, antibody discovery and engineering, gene editing, and research. Automating workflows using the Beacon platform increases efficiencies and reduces overall time while providing insights into the behavior of clonal populations, not possible using traditional techniques. The Beacon platform is capable of screening thousands of cells and clones in under a week.

"Berkeley Lights is committed to supporting our customers and helping them increase the scale and precision of their cell line development processes to innovate faster," said Eric Hobbs, PhD, CEO at Berkeley Lights, Inc. "Our mission is to deliver versatile platforms that combine biology, technology and information, enabling scientists to automate manual lab workflows and focus on discovery."

