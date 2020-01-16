Berkeley Lights' CEO Eric Hobbs Speaks to The Future of Cell-based Products and Therapeutics in Presentation at Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Hobbs, Ph.D., CEO of Berkeley Lights, spoke at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday to a fully-packed room of industry leaders and the investment community about Berkeley Lights' technology, vision for the future, and upcoming products. The excitement around the impact Berkeley Lights is making in the scientific community was incredibly energizing.

"At Berkeley Lights, we've created advanced environments for functionally testing live cells to accelerate the discovery and development of cell-based products," said Dr. Hobbs. "We do it in a fast, repeatable and automated way, at all points in the discovery process, giving our customers the highest probability of selecting the best cells to create a cell-based product and the shortest time to biologic product and revenue. And how we do it is that we capture and interpret the qualitative language of biology, both phenotypic and genomic information, on a single cell level, and translate it into digital information. Berkeley Lights is the only company with a platform that can do this in a scalable way."

Launched in 2016, Berkeley Lights' Beacon® Optofluidic Platform has installations at 50% of the top 25 Pharma companies and is currently working with leading cancer centers and top synthetic biology companies. The company operates at the intersection of biology, technology, and information. Light and semiconductor technology are combined in a nanofluidic environment to move single cells into isolated pens for culture, assay and live cell export. "Our mission is to accelerate the use of cell-based products across a wide range of multiple billion dollar markets. We believe the vast majority of biology can be processed on Berkeley Lights' solutions, therefore enabling all scientists and researchers to find the best cell or organism in each application they serve," said Dr. Hobbs.

Here at Berkeley Lights, we think cells are awesome! Cells are capable of manufacturing cures for diseases, fibers for clothing, energy in the form of biofuels, and food proteins for nutrition. So the question is, if nature is capable of manufacturing the products we need in a scalable way, why aren't we doing more of this? Well, the answer is that with the solutions available today, it is hard. It takes a long time to find the right cell for a specific job, costs lots of money, and if you have picked a suboptimal cell line, has a very low process yield. Berkeley Lights has the complete solution to find the best cells by functionally screening and recovering individual cells for antibody discovery, cell line development, T cell analysis, and synthetic biology. Our proprietary technology and Beacon® and Lightning™ platforms accelerate the rate you can discover and develop cell-based products in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of conventional, legacy research methods. Using our tools and solutions, scientists can find the best cells, the first time they look. For more information, visit www.berkeleylights.com .

