Berkeley Lights Launches Culture Station to Increase Capacity of its Beacon® and Lightning™ Optofluidic Platforms

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Berkeley Lights, a leader in cell selection, announced the launch of the Culture Station, an instrument designed to increase workflow capacity for its Beacon® and Lightning™ optofluidic platforms.

The Culture Station is a proprietary modular system that maintains cell culture of up to four OptoSelect™ microfluidic chips with an intuitive touch screen interface. Each culture module has independent media and pump control to permit users to customize the culture conditions for each OptoSelect chip. Users can further increase the product's capacity from four to eight chips by linking two Culture Stations together and controlling them from a single computer. The Culture Station will allow users to increase the scope, scale, and throughput of the cell screening and growth processes.

"The Culture Station increases the number of cells that users of the Beacon and Lightning platforms are able to screen by two to four times," said Dr. John Proctor, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Marketing at Berkeley Lights. "It also optimizes culture media and experimental conditions, and allows users to run four different, independent experiments at the same time—or up to eight experiments with two Culture Stations combined. By moving four to eight chips to an independent Culture Station, users are able to free up their Beacon or Lightning platforms to simultaneously complete other tasks during the cell culture steps of their workflow."

Like the Berkeley Lights' Beacon and Lightning platforms, the Culture Station is currently optimized for applications such antibody discovery, cell line development and T cell functional analytics. Culture Station instruments may be ordered now and will be available for first shipment in early Q2 2020.

Here at Berkeley Lights, we think cells are awesome! Cells are capable of manufacturing cures for diseases, fibers for clothing, energy in the form of biofuels, and food proteins for nutrition. So the question is, if nature is capable of manufacturing the products we need in a scalable way, why aren't we doing more of this? Well, the answer is that with the solutions available today, it is hard. It takes a long time to find the right cell for a specific job, costs lots of money, and if you have picked a suboptimal cell line, has a very low process yield. Berkeley Lights has the complete solution to find the best cells by functionally screening and recovering individual cells for antibody discovery, cell line development, T cell analysis, and synthetic biology. Our proprietary technology and Beacon® and Lightning™ platforms accelerate the rate you can discover and develop cell-based products in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of conventional, legacy research methods. Using our tools and solutions, scientists can find the best cells, the first time they look. For more information, visit www.berkeleylights.com .

