Berkeley Lights Makes Debut in Korea as Samsung Biologics Adopts the Beacon® Optofluidic Platform for Cell Line Development

EMERYVILLE, Calif. and INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, a company dedicated to finding the best cells, continues to see accelerated adoption of the Beacon® optofluidic platform in Asia Pacific as Samsung Biologics becomes the first Korean company to use the technology for cell line development. The platform will help Samsung Biologics improve the speed of cell line development and enhance their R&D services for drug development.

"At Samsung Biologics, we continually strive to identify the most innovative technologies and develop best practices to meet the expectations of our CDO clients. In keeping with that goal, the SBL CDO R&D Team felt strongly about the acquisition and implementation of the Beacon to partner alongside our internally developed CHO Cell Line Development platform," said John Gill, Director/Part Leader Cell Line Development, Samsung Biologics. "The added efficiency and robustness of the Beacon CLD workflow is unparalleled and we look forward to continuing to work with the Berkeley Lights team to bring this exciting technology on board."

Implementing Berkeley Lights' optofluidic platform will enable Samsung Biologics to dramatically reduce the timeline for cell line development and bolster their capabilities as an end-to-end solution provider for drug development and manufacturing. The Beacon platform is designed to rapidly screen thousands of clones simultaneously while measuring valuable parameters, such as growth rate or IgG production. The rich characteristic profiles that result for each clone help to quickly inform selection of stable and high-producing cell lines.

"Samsung Biologics is known as one of the world's top full-featured CDMOs that delivers quality biologics to market quickly and safely," said John Proctor, Senior VP of Antibody Therapeutics, Berkeley Lights. "At Berkeley Lights, we are dedicated to gaining deep cell insights and to finding the best cells. We are excited to provide Samsung Biologics with the technology necessary to accelerate cell line development for their customers."

About Samsung Biologics:

Winning the CMO Leadership Awards for six consecutive years since 2013, Samsung Biologics has proven its expertise and reliability with a continued strength in high-quality product manufacturing and cost-effective services.



With its ability to address CDO, sCMO, CMO, DP, and CRO needs all from a single site, Samsung Biologics is a qualified CDMO, is repeatedly chosen by clients and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of both large and small scale at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharma/pharma companies worldwide.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc. is a company that develops and commercializes workflows and processes to find the best cells. By operating at the intersection of biology, technology, and information, our workflows accelerate the design, discovery, development, and delivery of cell-based products. Our technology platform* automates the manipulation, analysis, and selection of individual cells, allowing scalability and deep cell insights. Berkeley Lights enables the rapid deployment of biology for the production of sustainable and scalable sources of food, therapies, and energy. For more information, visit www.berkeleylights.com.

*The Beacon optofluidic platform is For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

