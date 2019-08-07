Berkeley Lights Names Sarah Boyce To Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI), a pioneer and leader in digital cell biology, today announced the appointment of Sarah Boyce, President of Akcea Therapeutics to the Berkeley Lights' board of directors. Ms. Boyce brings over 25 years of commercial and clinical development expertise in the life sciences industry to this role along with a proven track record of successfully bringing products to market and scaling companies.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Sarah to the Berkeley Lights Board," said Michael Marks, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Berkeley Lights. "Sarah will be an invaluable resource informing and advising on our business and long-term strategy, and we are eager to benefit from her expertise."

Ms. Boyce has served as the president and a member of the board of directors of Akcea since April 2018. Prior to joining Akcea, Ms. Boyce served as Chief Business Officer at Ionis Pharmaceuticals and held executive level roles at large pharmaceutical and biotech companies including Forest Laboratories, Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Novartis Oncology.

"The level of cellular specificity and accuracy powered by Berkeley Lights' technology creates an amazing breadth of potential applications for the company," said Sarah Boyce. "I am excited to join the Board and look forward to helping Berkeley Lights navigate its next stages of growth."

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) is a digital cell biology company that develops and commercializes workflows and processes for the biotechnology sector to accelerate the design, discovery, development, and delivery of cell-based products. By operating at the intersection of biology, technology and information, our workflows automate the manipulation, analysis and selection of individual cells, creating ultimate scalability and deep cell insights. BLI enables the rapid deployment of biology for the production of sustainable and scalable sources of food, therapies, and energy.

For more information, visit www.berkeleylights.com.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

SOURCE Berkeley Lights, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.berkeleylights.com

