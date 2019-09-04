Berkeley Lights Opens Shanghai Location

SHANGHAI and EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI), a pioneer and leader in digital cell biology and a company dedicated to helping its customers find the best cells, today announced the opening of a representative office in Pudong, Shanghai. The new location was established to provide regional marketing and pre-sales service to biotech, pharmaceutical, and academic customers in China and throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. On September 5th Berkeley Lights will host a full-day symposium at its new office location featuring talks from international leaders in cell biology and drug discovery and development and a keynote address from Nobel Laureate, Professor James E. Rothman, PhD, titled "How the Golden Age of Cell Biology is Improving Healthcare while Lowering Costs".

"There is global interest for Berkeley Lights' digital cell biology workflow products, and we are seeing accelerated adoption of the Beacon optofluidic platform in China, which is quickly becoming one of the largest markets in the world," said Dr. Eric Hobbs, CEO of Berkeley Lights. "As the demand for our technology continues to expand in the Asia Pacific region, we recognized Shanghai as a prime location to open our first local office to better engage with our APAC customers."

Professor James E. Rothman, who received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries in Cell Biology and is currently Chair of Cell Biology at Yale University and an adviser to Berkeley Lights, will be joined by Dr. Philip Tagari, Vice President of Research at Amgen, Inc., and several other well-respected industry experts to discuss global advances in cell biology research, drug discovery and development, and immunotherapeutics.

"Berkeley Lights' expansion into China strategically aligns with the rapidly growing biologics market in China where accelerating innovative drug development process and improving quality are top priorities for multi-nationals and domestic biopharmaceutical companies," said Dr. Yue Geng, Head of Asia Pacific at Berkeley Lights, "We are honored to welcome very distinguished speakers to our inaugural symposium on digital cell biology and the future of drug discovery."

The company's new space is located in the German Centre Shanghai, which is a part of Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park and one of China's leading high-tech industry clusters. For more information on the Berkeley Lights' symposium, or to get in contact with a Berkeley Lights representative, please visit www.berkeleylights.com/contact.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) is a digital cell biology company that develops and commercializes workflows and processes for the biotechnology sector to accelerate the design, discovery, development, and delivery of cell-based products. By operating at the intersection of biology, technology, and information, our workflows automate the manipulation, analysis, and selection of individual cells, creating ultimate scalability and deep cell insights. BLI enables the rapid deployment of biology for the production of sustainable and scalable sources of food, therapies, and energy.

