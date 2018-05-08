Berkeley Lights to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference 2018

For more information on the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference, including a complete agenda, visit the official website.

What: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference

Who: Eric Hobbs, Chief Executive Officer at Berkeley Lights, Inc.

When: Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 2:35 p.m. PT

Where: The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada

About Berkeley Lights:

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) is a digital cell biology company that develops and commercializes platforms for the acceleration of discovery, development, and delivery of cell-based products and therapies. At the intersection of biology, technology and information, our platforms automate the manipulation, analysis and selection of individual cells, creating ultimate scalability and deep cell insights. The Beacon platform* is ideally suited for cell line development, antibody discovery (including direct B-cell workflows), gene editing, and antibody engineering workflows. Each workflow provides 100-fold increase in insights, 10 times faster, at a fraction of the cost.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

