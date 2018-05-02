Berkeley Research Group Advises Arizona State Retirement System in Acquisition of 50% Stake in Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC

BRG also represented ASRS on its 2016 investment in Ascent Resources, LLC.

Regarding these acquisitions, Michael Athanason, Managing Director in BRG's Corporate Finance team said, "ASRS's transactions are great examples of the growing LP trend towards direct investments. BRG is pleased that ASRS relies on us for both diligence and deal valuation support."

