Berkeley Research Group Board Unanimously Approves Appointment of Dr. David J. Teece as Executive Chairman and Tri MacDonald as Principal Executive Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that the BRG Board of Managers has unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. David J. Teece as Executive Chairman and Tri MacDonald as Principal Executive Officer. These appointments align governance and leadership for continued growth, and will be effective as of January 1, 2021.

Teece, who cofounded BRG in 2010, served previously as Chairman and Principal Executive Officer. In his role as Executive Chairman, he will continue to lead the Board of Managers and will be primarily responsible for BRG's longer-term strategy, new initiatives and thought leadership, including through the Berkeley Research Group Institute (BRGI).

MacDonald, a senior member of the BRG Health Analytics practice, previously held the role of President. In his new role as Principal Executive Officer and President, he will report to the Board of Managers through the Executive Chairman and have primary authority and responsibility for BRG's operational management, including service-line leadership relationships.

Commenting on his appointment, Teece said, "For over a decade BRG has grown from strength to strength, with some of the smartest minds, practitioners and advisors delivering for our clients. I'm proud of what we have built and proud to take on this executive role as we align ourselves for the next chapter of our growth story. My congratulations to Tri, as we formalize the roles he and I have been performing for some time."

"I'm humbled to work with the great team at BRG and to take this step as we evolve our leadership roles and responsibilities, and align our governance," MacDonald said. "I look forward to continuing to work with all of my colleagues to drive growth and deliver world-class service for our clients."

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

