Berkeys Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical Earns 2019 Angie's List Super Service Award

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeys Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2019.

"Service pros that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year."

Angie's List Super Service Award 2019 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie's List and undergo additional screening.

"On behalf of the entire Berkeys team, we are honored to receive the prestigious Angie's List Super Service Award for the eighth-consecutive year," said Berkeys president Jamie Wooldridge. "This is an ongoing testament to our team's unwavering commitment to providing a world-class service experience that is unmatched in the home services industry."

Berkeys has been listed on Angie's List since 2006. This is the 10th year Berkeys has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angie's List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie's List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

ABOUT ANGIE'S LIST

More than 6 million households nationwide check Angie's List reviews to find the best local service providers, like roofers, plumbers, handymen, mechanics, doctors and dentists. And that's just the short list. We collect ratings and reviews on more than 720 different services. The people who join Angie's List are just like you — real folks looking for a way to find trustworthy companies that perform high-quality work.

ABOUT BERKEYS

Berkeys Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric was founded in 1975, and is headquartered in Southlake, TX. BERKEYS® serves the greater Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex; is licensed & insured; and offers 24/7 emergency service. BERKEYS is a member of the Better Business Bureau of Dallas and Fort Worth, TX. BERKEYS can be reached at www.berkeys.com or 817-481-5869. Licenses: TACLB84522E | Ronald Bevins M-17865| TECL30739

Media Contact:

Michelle Lamont

214-228-9135

234587@email4pr.com

SOURCE Berkeys Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric

Related Links

https://www.berkeys.com

