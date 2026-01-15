Berkeys Plumbing, A/C & Electrical Named "Best Electrical" in Society Life Magazine's TOPS IN TARRANT Awards

Community-voted honor underscores Berkeys' reputation for trusted expertise and exceptional electrical service across Tarrant County

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeys Plumbing, A/C & Electrical is proud to announce that it has been awarded "Best Electrical" in Society Life Magazine's highly competitive TOPS IN TARRANT awards—an annual recognition celebrating the "Best of the Best" businesses across Tarrant County.

Berkeys Berkeys

Selected entirely by reader votes, this award reflects the outstanding service, community trust, and customer care that Berkeys delivers every day throughout Northeast Tarrant County and beyond. The company also earned a position among the TOP 100 Best in Industry—a distinction reserved for businesses that exemplify excellence, reliability, and leadership in their field.

"We are honored to be recognized by the community we serve," said Jeff Cox, President of Berkeys. "Earning the title of 'Best Electrical' in Tarrant County is a testament to our technicians' expertise, our commitment to customer satisfaction, and the trust our neighbors place in us. We are truly grateful to everyone who voted."

The award and full list of winners will be featured in the January 2026 "TOPS IN TARRANT" issue of Society Life Magazine, which reaches more than 125,000 local readers through direct mail and business distribution. As the most widely circulated lifestyle publication in Northeast Tarrant County—with over 40,000+ mailed homes monthly—Society Life's recognition highlights the businesses that residents trust most.

For more than 50 years, Berkeys Plumbing, A/C & Electrical has built its reputation on exceptional workmanship, transparent service, and a commitment to keeping North Texas homes safe, comfortable, and efficient. This latest recognition further solidifies Berkeys' position as one of the region's most trusted home services providers.

Berkeys' half-century legacy and success is built on the company's founding principles:

Exceptional Customer Service – Providing prompt, professional, and courteous service that exceeds expectations

Quality Craftsmanship – Offering reliable, efficient, and long-lasting solutions

Community Involvement – Actively supporting local organizations and giving back to the communities it serves

In addition to its latest honors, Berkeys has earned a long list of awards and accolades over the years, including Southlake Journal Best of the Best Angie's List Super Service Award and an A+ Rating and Accreditation from the Better Business Bureau since 1997.

About Berkeys Plumbing, A/C, & Electrical

Texas-based Berkeys has been providing quality plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, and heating services to homeowners in the Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex since 1975. The company sells America's top-rated brands of plumbing, AC repair, electrical, and heating equipment known for high efficiency, reliability, and serviceability; and it services all brands and makes of plumbing and air conditioning equipment. All Berkeys plumbers have passed rigorous state plumbing examinations and are licensed by the State of Texas; they understand the complexity of state plumbing codes all the way down to local requirements. Berkeys signature MVP Maintenance Program delivers priority service, seasonal tune-ups, and member-only savings to keep home systems running smoothly year-round.

Berkeys maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has led the field in area newspapers' readers' favorite polls.. Berkeys is part of the Wrench Group, a national leader operating in 25 markets across 14 states to provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Headquartered in South Lake, TX, Berkeys also services greater DFW with satellite locations at: 4645 Avon Ln Suite 260, Frisco, TX 75033 (214) 216-1727

4311 Belmont Ave Suite 125, Dallas, TX 75204 (214) 612-0133

3001 W 5th St Suite 700, Fort Worth, TX 76107 (817) 799-6090

TACLB133168E | Stephen M Harris M-37968 | TECL30739

