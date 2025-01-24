Berkeys Plumbing, A/C, & Electrical Recognized Among Top Workplaces in DFW 2024

Satisfied Employees Celebrate 50 Years of Service Excellence in Dallas/Fort Worth

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeys Plumbing, A/C, & Electrical, the Texas-based home service leader, was proudly named among the esteemed Top Workplaces in Dallas-Fort Worth for 2024 by The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The honor is predicated on an extensive employee survey that celebrates excellence in areas such as company leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility, diversity, and more.

Berkeys Plumbing, A/C, & Electrical celebrates 50 years of service excellence in Dallas/Fort Worth

"At Berkeys Plumbing, A/C, & Electrical, we are proud to be among the esteemed group of 2024 Top Workplaces D-FW winners," said Bubba Thurman, President at Berkeys. "It's amazing to work alongside people who make Berkeys a Top Place to Work every day. The satisfaction of our employees is a pillar for why we have been trusted by our customers and community for 50 years and counting."

Since 1975, Berkeys has remained committed to providing top-tier plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services in North Texas. "I am deeply grateful for the dedication, hard work, and level of care from our employees that have enabled us to thrive and excel in this industry for five decades. This anniversary milestone reflects the trust and loyalty of thousands of valued customers and the dedication of the Berkeys outstanding team, past and present," said Thurman.

In 2024, the 16th year for the Top Workplaces awards in D-FW, a record-breaking number of nearly 6,900 deserving companies were nominated and more than 127,000 employees were surveyed.

"Anyone in Human Resources will tell you that employees are any company's greatest asset, said Dana Thomas, Director of HR, IT & Employee Services at Berkeys. "This award reflects that their dedication and hard work met with appreciation has positively impacted the quality and longevity of our organization. "

A Legacy of Excellence

Throughout the past five decades, Berkeys and its employees have stood by its founding principles, which include:

Exceptional Customer Service: Offering prompt, professional, and friendly service that consistently exceeds expectations.

Quality Craftsmanship: Delivering reliable and efficient solutions for all home comfort needs.

Community Involvement: Actively supporting local organizations and initiatives to enhance the well-being of our neighbors.

Reliable and Comprehensive Services and Expertise

Berkeys stands out as a trusted provider of home services and has earned many awards and accreditation in its five decades including: Best in DFW People's Choice Award, the Consumer Choice Award, Southlake Style's Best of Award, Living Magazine's Best of Award, and Southlake Journal's Best of the Best Award. For multiple years, the company has been named one of Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work DFW and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1997, underscoring a longstanding commitment to trustworthy business practices by achieving an A+ BBB rating, reflecting reliability and integrity.

Looking Ahead

As Berkeys celebrates this significant milestone, the company reaffirms its dedication to the principles that have defined its success. "We are excited to continue serving our customers with the same expertise and passion for excellence that has brought us to this point," Thurman added. We know that our legacy of service excellence, accolades, and accreditation reinforces Berkeys' position as a reliable choice for homeowners for many years to come."

About Berkeys Plumbing, A/C, & Electrical

Texas-based Berkeys has been providing quality plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, and heating services to homeowners in the Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex since 1975. The company sells America's top-rated brands of plumbing, AC repair, electrical, and heating equipment known for high efficiency, reliability, and serviceability; and it services all brands and makes of plumbing and air conditioning equipment. All Berkeys plumbers have passed rigorous state plumbing examinations and are licensed by the State of Texas; they understand the complexity of state plumbing codes all the way down to local requirements. Berkeys maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has led the field in area newspapers' readers' favorite polls. Berkeys is part of the Wrench Group, a national leader operating in 25 markets across 14 states to provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning,

TACLB133168E | Stephen M Harris M-37968 | TECL30739

Media Contact:

Mike Myers

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

281-883-2855

SOURCE Berkeys Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical