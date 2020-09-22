Berkley Accident & Health Launches Needlestick Insurance for Nurses and Other Healthcare Workers

HAMILTON SQUARE, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkley Accident & Health, a Berkley Company, announced the launch of Vigilance, an Occupational Accident Insurance product built for healthcare workers and students at risk of sharps injuries, bloodborne infections, and workplace assaults.

"Sharps injuries and workplace violence are some of the most common occupational risks that healthcare workers say they worry about most," said Susan Clarke, President, Berkley Accident and Health, Special Risk Division. "Our goal was to create a product designed specifically for them that addresses these exact risks."

Vigilance provides coverage for accidental needlesticks, felonious assaults, and occupational HIV, chronic Hepatitis B and chronic Hepatitis C acquired through a covered sharps injury or blood or bodily fluid exposure incident.

"Healthcare workers selflessly dedicate their lives to helping others, and this year, they faced unprecedented challenges as they battled COVID-19 on the frontlines," Clarke continued. "Now, more than ever, it's important for us to find ways to support our healthcare heroes—and we're excited to deliver a product that does just that."

Approximately 385,000 sharps injuries occur to hospital-based healthcare personnel each year, potentially exposing workers to bloodborne infections such as HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C.1 Studies also show that workers in healthcare settings are four times more likely to be victims of workplace violence compared to workers in private industry, and make up a staggering 75% of nearly 25,000 reported workplace assaults annually.2 Many sharps injuries and workplace assaults are believed to go unreported.

Today, antiviral drugs are available to treat some bloodborne infections, but they can be costly and may not be covered by health insurance, resulting in unforeseen out-of-pocket expenses. Healthcare workers may also face additional challenges such as covering everyday living expenses while out of work following an occupational injury.

Vigilance is designed to help minimize the financial impact of covered sharps injuries and workplace assaults by providing benefits that can be used in whatever way helps the most. Policyholders can put the benefits toward their health insurance deductibles, co-pays, prescription medications, or household expenses such as rent/mortgage payments and groceries.

To sign up or learn more, please visit www.vigilanceinsurance.com.

Insurance coverage offered by Berkley Accident and Health is underwritten by Berkley Life and Health Insurance Company, a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation and rated A+ (Superior) by A.M Best. Coverage terms, conditions, limitations and exclusions may vary or may not be available in all states.

Sources:

1Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (2015, February 11). Sharps Safety for Healthcare Settings. https://www.cdc.gov/sharpssafety/index.html

2The Joint Commission. (2018). Physical and verbal violence against health care workers. Sentinel Event Alert, 59, 1–9. https://www.jointcommission.org/-/media/tjc/documents/resources/patient-safety-topics/sentinel-event/sea_59_workplace_violence_4_13_18_final.pdf

About Berkley Accident and Health

Berkley Accident and Health is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, a Fortune 500® company. Berkley Accident and Health provides an innovative portfolio of accident and health insurance products. It offers four categories of products: Employer Stop Loss, Group Captives, Managed Care (including HMO Reinsurance and Provider Excess), and Specialty Accident. For more information, please visit www.BerkleyAH.com.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

For additional information concerning W. R. Berkley Corporation's insurance company subsidiaries, click here.

BAH SR 2020-92PR

SOURCE Berkley Accident and Health

Related Links

https://www.BerkleyAH.com

