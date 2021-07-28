Berkley Asset Protection Issues Dividends to Eligible Workers' Compensation Policyholders

"Members of our Safety Group have shown a dedication to safety and loss prevention," says Chip Dowd, President. Tweet this

"Members of our Safety Group have shown a dedication to safety and loss prevention," says Berkley Asset Protection President Chip Dowd. "We are pleased with the results and happy to reward members for their diligence."

Safety Group & Dividend Plans offer three major advantages:

Dividends up to 35% of policy premium paid to policyholders based on the group's loss experience Loss control help for a safer workplace Return-to-work program to reduce costs and manage expenses when losses do occur

The Safety Group & Dividend Plans are offered exclusively to businesses in each plan's specified industry. The Jewelers Plan is open to businesses engaged in the sale of retail jewelry, wholesale and manufacturing of jewelry, findings and parts, industry tools, gift boxes, and other products associated with jewelry retail and manufacturing. The Fine Art Plan includes museums, art galleries, colleges and universities, artist foundations and more.

The plans are available in all states, except Minnesota and Florida. Berkley Asset Protection's standard Workers' Compensation Program is available in all states, except those with a monopolistic state fund.

For more information, visit the Berkley Asset Protection Workers Compensation page.

About Berkley Asset Protection

Berkley Asset Protection , a Berkley company, is a leading specialty insurance provider that offers insurance for all aspects of jewelry and fine arts businesses: jewelers block, fine art, museums, commercial property and liability, and workers' compensation. The company also offers Lavalier Personal Jewelry Insurance and coverage for individuals' collections.

For information about Berkley Asset Protection, please visit BerkleyAssetPro.com .

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

SOURCE Berkley Asset Protection

Related Links

https://berkleyassetpro.com/

