Berkley Expands In-House Manufacturing Capabilities with Acquisition of Sisco Corporation

Berkley, a leading manufacturer of innovative packaging and display solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of Sisco Corporation (also known as Sisco Box or Sisco Container), a family-owned corrugated sheet plant based in Nashville, Illinois. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Berkley's continued growth and commitment to serving our customers' needs with enhanced capabilities.

Check out Berkley's Nashville, Illinois Corrugated Manufacturing Plant just about an hour outside of St Louis! Full in house state of the art corrugated manufacturing capabilities.

Established 50 years ago, Sisco Corporation has built a strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality corrugated boxes and displays. By integrating Sisco's manufacturing equipment and expertise into Berkley, we are significantly expanding our in-house production capabilities, enabling us to better meet the diverse needs of our customers.

Berkley, founded in 2012 by Eric Berkley and his father Jeff Berkley, has always prioritized listening to and understanding our customers' needs. Our slogan, "We start by listening," reflects this commitment. With sales offices in Lakewood, California, a design center in Rogers, Arkansas, and a warehouse in Lowell, Arkansas, we have been steadily expanding our footprint across the country.

The addition of Sisco's manufacturing capabilities enhances our ability to provide top-tier packaging solutions more efficiently. This acquisition not only strengthens our product offerings but also ensures we continue to deliver the exceptional service our customers have come to expect.

Eric Berkley added, "We are thrilled to welcome Sisco Corporation onto the Berkley team. Their dedication to quality and community mirrors our own values, making this a natural and exciting fit. We look forward to leveraging their expertise and equipment to better serve our customers and continue our history of growth."

For more information, please visit www.goberkley.com.

