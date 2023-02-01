Berkley Financial Specialists Introduces AdviserGuard™ for Registered Investment Advisers

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkley Financial Specialists, a Berkley Company, announced today that it is broadening its current industry offerings with the introduction of AdviserGuard™ for Registered Investment Advisers, a management liability product specifically designed for Investment advisers.

AdviserGuard for Registered Investment Advisers is a blended insurance policy which contemplates the following liability exposures: Investment Adviser Management Liability (IA D&O); Employment Practices Liability (EPL); Investment Adviser Professional Liability (IA E&O); Fiduciary Liability (FLI) and Registered Fund Liability (RF D&O & E&O). Berkley Financial Specialists already underwrites the Crime coverages through its Berkley Crime division.

"We are excited to expand our management liability product portfolio with the addition of AdviserGuard for Registered Investment Advisers Policy," said Mike Connor, president of Berkley Financial Specialists. "This product offering represents the continued evolution of our commitment to the Financial Institutions industry."

Appointed agents and brokers will have access to this product effective immediately.

Berkley Financial Specialists is also pleased to announce that leading this effort is Edward Mongon, Assistant Vice President, FI UW Specialists, Asset Management Product Leader. Ed joined Berkley Financial Specialists this past May, and has over 16 years of specialty insurance experience on both the carrier and agency side. Ed has helped underwrite, develop products, and build-out companies on both an individual and program basis, with a focus on supporting the professional liability needs of Financial Institutions. He is a graduate of Rutgers University (B.S. in Finance and MBA in Finance), holds a Property & Casualty Agent license in the state of NJ, and has received the Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) designation by the Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS). He is also a published author in the Professional Liability Insurance market. Ed can be contacted at [email protected].

Berkley Financial Specialists is dedicated to providing customized, comprehensive insurance solutions and Outstanding Personalized Service (OPS) to Financial Institutions. With a team of underwriters averaging more than 20 years' experience, we understand the unique exposures impacting your business, and provide bespoke solutions to help guard against the principal professional and management liability claims impacting your firm, the funds it manages, and its associated professionals.

All products are underwritten on behalf of Berkley member insurance companies which carry A.M Best and S&P A+ ratings and A.M. Best Financial Size Category XV. Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W.R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

