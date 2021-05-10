Berkley launches Fulfillment Queen division to support working women and moms while simplifying the fulfillment process for customers.

Fulfillment Queens guiding mission is to make fulfillment simple while supporting working moms and empowering women in the supply chain world. A study showed that 75% of people working in supply chain rolls at male.

Based in Northwest Arkansas, right down the road from Walmart, Fulfillment Queens fulfillment center reaches 95% of the countries population in 3 day ground shipping making it an ideal place for a centralized shipping location.

VP and Cofounder of Fulfillment Queen, Dorry Davis shared, "Our goal is to make your fulfillment process easy while empowering women and working moms. Our leaders share a passion for families, and we also share a passion for our jobs. I was lucky enough to identify the importance of supporting other working moms and merge that with my warehouse and supply chain expertise to form Fulfillment Queen. We take pride in supporting working women and provide both personal and professional training."

The inception of Fulfillment Queen merges the intimidate supply chain knowledge or retailers such a Walmart along with their growing suite of ecommerce fulfillment capabilities.

Along with the launch of this new division, they expanded their footprint for over 86,000 square feet.

Women Led. Women Run. Women Empowering.

For more information on our mission, services and team, please visit our new website, www.fulfillmentqueen.com!

