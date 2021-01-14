Berks Center for Digestive Health Welcomes Three New Physicians

WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berks Center for Digestive Health in Wyomissing, PA has recently welcomed three new physician partners. In partnership with Physicians Endoscopy's (PE) development and management services, Berks Center for Digestive Health (BCDH) has expanded with the additions of Robert Cooper DO, Michael Riverso DO, and Brian McAllister, MD to the care team.

Dr. Robert Cooper is a board-certified gastroenterologist who completed medical school at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and residency at Lankenau Medical Center. He went on to complete a fellowship at Cooper University Hospital. His special interests include the treatment and detection of GERD, Colon Cancer, Crohn's, and Ulcerative Colitis. He is a member of American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, Pennsylvania Society of Gastroenterology, and the American Medical Association. Dr. Cooper also evaluates and treats patients at Reading Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. Riverso is a board-certified gastroenterologist who completed medical school at The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He then completed both his residency and fellowship at The University of Florida College of Medicine. His special interests include liver disease and gastrointestinal endoscopy. Dr. Riverso is also a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, Pennsylvania Society of Gastroenterology, and American Osteopathic Association. Dr. Riverso also makes rounds at both Reading Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. McAllister is a board-certified gastroenterologist who completed medical school at Penn State University College of Medicine. He then completed both his residency and fellowship at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. During his training, Dr. McAllister developed special interests in Celiac disease and hereditary polyposis syndromes. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, Pennsylvania Society of Gastroenterology, and the Pennsylvania Medical Society. Dr. McAllister also sees patients at St. Joseph's Medical Center and Reading Hospital.

"I see the additions of Dr. Cooper, Dr. Riverso, and Dr. McAllister as a true testament to the growth of Berks Digestive Health Center, and the growing need for outpatient gastroenterologists here in Berks County," remarks Robert Puglisi, VP at Physicians Endoscopy. Puglisi oversees the business operations of nine GI ambulatory surgery centers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Berks Center for Digestive Health specializes in digestive care and uses the latest technology in endoscopy and colonoscopy to treat patients in a personalized environment that allows for quality patient care. The center performs over 17,000 outpatient GI endoscopy procedures annually, more than any other facility in Berks County.

The three new physicians will join 14 other physician owners: Adam J. Spiegel, DO; Aparna Mele, MD; Carl D. Mele, MD; Daniel Blecker, MD; John F. Altomare, MD; Nirav R. Shah, MD, MPH; Ravi K. Ghanta, MD; Anirudh Masand-Rai, MD; Louis La Luna, MD; Farid Razavi, MD; Nina S. Bandyopadhyay, DO.; Christopher Ibrahim, MD; Philip Elbaum, DO; Kevin Gordon, MD.

Berks Center for Digestive Health has partnered with Physicians Endoscopy to leverage their PE Center Solutions for development and management services since 2001. PE delivers clinical and operational excellence for positive business and patient outcomes.

