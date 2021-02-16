Berks County District Attorney John Adams Endorses James Gavin for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than thirty-two years of legal and trial experience, James Gavin is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Berks County because Integrity & Experience Matter. In a testament to Gavin's integrity and experience, Berks County District Attorney John Adams is endorsing his candidacy.

"Your experience in many areas of the law is exemplary and as a result, you will have the knowledge and the experience to handle varied judicial assignments," stated District Attorney John Adams in a letter to Gavin.

James Gavin said, "I am honored to receive the endorsement from District Attorney Adams. Our District Attorney displays the perfect example of rectitude that our justice system was founded upon."

Gavin concluded, "A Supreme Court Justice once observed that the personal security and interests of our citizens rest on the wisdom, stability, and integrity of the judges who serve in our courts. With my years of experience, I intend to bring wisdom, stability, and integrity to the bench, applying the rule of law to everyone evenhandedly."

Gavin intends to bring his lengthy experience as an attorney and counsellor at law to the Court of Common Pleas and will serve the community with honor and distinction. He possesses all of the qualities necessary to serve the people of Berks County.

Gavin began his career as an assistant district attorney where he prosecuted literally hundreds of cases. At the time of his departure, he held the position of Chief of Trials.

While in private practice as a partner in the Wyomissing law firm of Masano Bradley, Gavin's experience expanded exponentially. He remains grounded in a litigation practice, handling all types of cases throughout Pennsylvania. He also a broad appellate practice with cases in the Pennsylvania Superior Court, Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the United States Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Additionally, he has litigated cases before various state and federal agencies including the labor relations boards, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In May of 2020, Gavin celebrated his thirtieth wedding anniversary with his wife, Ruth. Gavin and his wife have three daughters. In the fall of 2019, they welcomed their first grandchild to their family.



Contact: Michael Barley

717-576-6733

SOURCE Committee to Elect James Gavin