Berks County Plastic Surgeon Recommends the Latest Generation of Silicone Breast Implants, Including Soft, Medium and Firmer Gel Options

READING, Pa., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast implant technology keeps evolving, and surgeons and their patients today have more options than ever to customize breast augmentation surgery. The latest generation of silicone breast implants not only allow a patient to enhance breast size and shape to her liking, they also offer a choice in how soft or firm the breast feels after surgery.

Allergan's Natrelle INSPIRA® breast implants offer three different silicone gel consistencies, ranging from the INSPIRA® Responsive, which offers the most "give," to the INSPIRA® Cohesive, a somewhat firmer gel implant that holds its shape for maximum fullness to the upper breast while still providing a natural feel. The INSPIRA® SoftTouch implant bridges the gap between these options with a medium-soft gel that adds subtle fullness to the upper breast.

Board certified plastic surgeon and Reading breast augmentation specialist Dr. Brian K. Reedy favors these silicone gel breast implants for his patients: "Having performed more than 4,000 breast augmentations over the last 20 years, I have worked with nearly every implant type available, from saline to silicone gel to shaped form-stable implants. While I have happy patients with all of these implant types, the newer INSPIRA® implants offer the whole package: a very natural look and feel, a wide variety of sizes and profiles to fit nearly any patient's frame and breast shape, and very little chance of visible rippling and wrinkling—all advantages of silicone vs. saline breast implants."

Other key benefits of INSPIRA® silicone gel implants include a round shape and smooth implant shell. These features not only ensure the breast retains its shape even if the implant shifts within the breast capsule, but also avoids the elevated risk of breast implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), a very rare cancer that has been linked to breast implants with textured shells—which includes anatomically shaped implants.

"When shaped 'gummy bear' implants debuted in the early 2010s, they were touted by many as a superior option for those wanting a natural breast shape. Unfortunately, in my experience, the product doesn't live up to the hype," notes Dr. Reedy. "These implants are much firmer than silicone gel, they often cost more, and the textured shell raises concerns some patients would rather avoid." He stresses that a skilled plastic surgeon does not need a shaped implant to ensure a natural look. "I can achieve an equally natural breast contour using round, smooth-shelled gel implants, which feel softer and more like real breasts, without the drawbacks of shaped implants."

While Dr. Reedy continues to offer both saline and silicone breast implant options at Berks Plastic Surgery, he says that approximately 98% of patients at the Reading cosmetic surgery practice opted for silicone gel implants last year, a trend he expects to continue into the future. "Choosing breast implants is a very personal process, and our highest priority is helping patients find the right breast implants for their needs, whether they are saline or silicone. For most of our patients, silicone gel implants—the INSPIRA® line in particular—offer the natural look, realistic feel, and long-term results they have in mind."

