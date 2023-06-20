Berkshire Biomedical Announces Two Poster Presentations at the CPDD 85th Annual Scientific Meeting

Posters Highlight the Potential Benefits of the Novel COPA™ Oral Liquid Dispensing System for At-Home Dispensation of Methadone and the Ability to Streamline Clinical Trials

DALLAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Biomedical Corporation ("Berkshire" or the "Company"), focused on developing its proprietary drug dispensing technology to enhance patient wellness, announced today that two posters on the Company's Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA) were presented yesterday at The College on Problems of Drug Development (CPDD) 85th Annual Scientific Meeting, currently being held through Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Denver, CO. The COPA is a novel, oral liquid dispensing system specifically designed to deliver accurate and precise doses of controlled and non-controlled prescription medications to only an Authenticated Intended User (AIU™), upon confirmation of dual biometric identifications, (fingerprint and dentition), with the goal of enhancing patient wellness and providing remote monitoring.

"The opportunity to present two posters at such an important scientific meeting speaks volumes about the potential technological strength and versatility of our proprietary, cloud-based, healthcare-enabled COPA device," stated John Timberlake, Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire. "COPA may significantly increase the safety and effectiveness of take-home methadone medication administration for opioid use disorder, thus potentially reducing patient burden, improving clinic operational efficiencies, and enhancing patient outcomes. Similarly, the COPA's novel, dual-biometrically controlled, oral liquid drug delivery and monitoring systems could improve patient adherence and compliance in clinical trials, while, at the same time, reducing patient and trial site burden."

Details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: A Novel Hand-Held Personalized Dual Biometrically Controlled Device for At-Home Dispensation of Methadone

Session: Poster Session 2

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm MDT

Location: Plaza Exhibit

Poster Author & Poster Number: John Timberlake, et al (Poster # 3007513)

Abstract Highlights:

Over 500,000 people in the US receive oral liquid methadone to treat opioid use disorder, which, by law, currently is only accessible from federally certified opioid treatment programs. COPA is uniquely suited for at-home delivery of methadone through its remote monitoring and use of dual biometric identification technology to dispense medication to only the AIU. This device may reduce barriers to treatment for methadone patients, improve clinic efficiency, and expand the flexibility of settings for methadone administration.

Title: The Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA™): An Innovative Hand-Held Oral Liquid Medication Dispensing Device with Remote Monitoring and Dual Biometrics with the Potential to Streamline Clinical Trials

Session: Poster Session 2

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm MDT

Location: Plaza Exhibit

Poster Author and Poster Number: Thomas King, et al (Poster #3007152)

Abstract Highlights:

Medication adherence is a major concern in the completion of clinical trials, and there is an unmet need for remote medication delivery with monitoring capabilities to ensure access, treatment adherence, and delivery to the appropriate participant during clinical trials. The COPA could ensure usage of a study medication by only an AIU, reduce visits to the study site, and improve communication between trial managers and participants via a secure messaging platform. This system has enormous potential for utilization in various clinical trials and dosage settings as a solution for adherence monitoring, as well as ensuring proper dosage and administration to the AIU. The COPA device could also extend trial settings, previously limited to clinic locations, to at-home or other remote settings, thereby removing travel, timing and other restrictions and burdens on participants, and thus, improve study recruitment. The COPA could expand research to untapped populations and to a wide range of oral liquid drugs while reducing burdens on participants and trial sites and making important data accessible in real-time. Additionally, the COPA may allow study sponsors to reduce issues of adherence, reduce in-person dose monitoring, and reduce false positive and negative study results due to drug non-adherence. These benefits could improve trial participant recruitment, retention, and trial site efficiency.

About Berkshire Biomedical Corporation

Berkshire Biomedical Corporation is a privately held medical device company. Berkshire is pioneering the use of biometric technologies, combined with encrypted HIPAA compliant cloud-based and healthcare provider-enabled remote management systems, to provide precise and accurate personalized medication delivery to only the Authenticated Intended User (AIU).

The Company's lead product under development, the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA), is a hand-held, automated, personalized oral liquid dispensing system designed and intended to deliver controlled and non-controlled liquid oral medications to only the AIU upon confirmation of dual biometric identification (fingerprint and dentition).

Upon receiving regulatory authorization, the Company intends to initially seek opportunities to leverage COPA in the delivery and remote management of oral liquid medication methadone, for Medication Use for Opioid Use Disorder treatment and subsequently for the delivery of controlled medications for the treatment of pain, as those patients have the greatest need for the benefits of COPA's features.

As previously announced, the Company is developing COPA with the support of a $2.0 million Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute of Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44DA057185.

In the future, the Company) will look to expand COPA usage into a broader set of drug therapeutics, possible clinical applications, as well as with companies that utilize and commercialize data analytics provided by electronic devices to improve outcomes and reduce risk.

Additional information about Berkshire Biomedical and the COPA System can be found at www.berkbiomed.com. The COPA System is currently under development, has NOT been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for commercial sale.

Disclaimer: Research reported in this communication was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44DA057185. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

