Berkshire Biomedical Appoints John E. Timberlake as CEO

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Biomedical, LLC ("Berkshire" or "the Company"), a privately-held digital health company developing a revolutionary virtual care prescription drug delivery and management system only for the Intended User, today announced the appointment of John E. Timberlake as President and Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Mr. Timberlake will serve as a member of the Company's Advisory Board.

John E. Timberlake Appointed as CEO of Berkshire Biomedical

"We are delighted to welcome John to the Berkshire Biomedical team. His extensive leadership experience within the healthcare industry will be instrumental as we move towards the introduction of the COPA™ System, our virtual care prescription drug delivery and management solution," stated Thomas M. Rouse, co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Berkshire Biomedical. "John's experience with early-stage team building is an excellent fit for Berkshire at this stage of our growth. John's in-depth industry knowledge and network will be particularly important as we continue work to identify and execute collaborations with strategic partners and we transition from a product development company to a product marketing company."

"This is an exciting time to join Berkshire Biomedical as the COPA System addresses the intersection of two great needs in the healthcare ecosystem -- the drive for virtual care led by technology and data and the imperative to improve medical adherence," noted Mr. Timberlake. "I look forward to bringing my years of experience to bear in advancing the commercialization of this innovative system both through strategic partnerships and through our own channels. I am confident we will be successful bringing this potentially game-changing virtual care prescription drug delivery and management system to the market as we position Berkshire to be a leader in healthcare innovation."

Mr. Timberlake joins Berkshire Biomedical with more than 30 years of life sciences experience in bringing products to market in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries. Most recently, Mr. Timberlake was Chief Executive Officer, President, and a member of the board of directors for Valeritas Holdings Inc. During his fourteen-year tenure at Valeritas, he advanced from General Manager to Chief Executive Officer, commercialized their lead product, V-Go®, took the company public, and executed the sale of the Company to Zealand Pharma in April 2020. For the fifteen years prior to Valeritas, he held varying leadership roles across corporate finance and the commercial organization at Sanofi and its predecessor companies. As Director of New Product Commercialization for Metabolism and subsequently as Vice President of Diabetes Portfolio Brand Management for Sanofi, he was instrumental in creating the multi-billion-dollar diabetes franchise including Lantus®, the company's block buster basal insulin. Prior to that, he was an auditor with Deloitte for over 5 years and left the firm as an Audit Manager. Mr. Timberlake was both a certified management accountant and a certified public accountant. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting at Northwest Missouri State University, a Master of Science in Management at the Krannert School of Management, Purdue University, and a Master of Business Administration at the ESC Rouen in Rouen, France (now the NEOMA Business School).

About Berkshire Biomedical, LLC

Berkshire Biomedical, LLC is a privately held healthcare solutions provider focused on impacting lives by leveraging technology to improve medical outcomes and enhance patient wellness. The Company's lead product under development, the (COPA™) System, a virtual care prescription drug delivery and management system, is designed to address the intersection of two significant needs in the healthcare delivery system: virtual care delivery using technology combined with data and medication self-administration and adherence.

Founded and funded by a team of experienced financial and medical technology executives, Berkshire Biomedical intends to seek broad opportunities in medical markets, drug applications, and businesses that manage the commercialization and data analytics of the device in order to maximize the COPA System's impact within the virtual care and medical technology sectors.

Additional information about Berkshire Biomedical and the COPA System can be found at www.berkbiomed.com.

CONTACT:

Barry R. Dunn

Vice President – Corporate Development

Berkshire Biomedical, LLC

[email protected]

Anne Marie Fields

Managing Director

Rx Communications Group, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Berkshire Biomedical, LLC

Related Links

http://www.berkbiomed.com

