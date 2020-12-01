Berkshire Biomedical Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Colonel (ret) Geoffrey S. F. Ling, M.D., Ph.D.

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Biomedical, LLC ("Berkshire" or "the Company"), a privately-held digital health company developing a revolutionary virtual care and prescription drug management system only for the Intended User, today announced the appointment of Colonel (ret) Geoffrey Ling, M.D., Ph.D. to the Company's Corporate Advisory Board.

"It is our privilege and pleasure to welcome Dr. Ling (Geoff) to our Advisory Board. His considerable expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we advance the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration (COPA®) System, a virtual care prescription drug management system, to enhance safety, security and drug adherence," stated Thomas M. Rouse, Founder and Chairman of Berkshire Biomedical. "Dr. Ling joins Berkshire Biomedical as we are preparing to file a 510(k) submission for market clearance of the COPA System around year-end 2020. His vast clinical insights and broad understanding of the health care systems' needs will be instrumental as we seek to expand COPA's multiple benefits through strategic partnerships and collaborations."

"This is an exciting time to be joining the Berkshire team to advance the COPA System as it will provide significant benefit to the healthcare system in a variety of areas including medical adherence, reduction of misuse and abuse of prescription medications, improved prescription surveillance and more – all in a virtual care environment. I am looking forward to sharing my clinical and entrepreneurial experience to help bring the COPA System to market to impact patients' lives by leveraging technology to improve medical outcomes," commented Dr. Ling.

Dr. Ling is an internationally recognized expert in brain health, who is Co-Leader of The BrainHealth Project™ at the Center for Brain Health, University of Texas at Dallas. In addition to his role in several start-up biotechnology companies, Dr. Ling is a Professor of Neurology and Attending Neuro-Critical Care Physician at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions; a Professor of Neurology, Director of the Neurotrauma Laboratory, and the founder of the Center for Military Clinical Neurosciences at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Science (USUHS). He was the founding Director of the Biological Technologies Office at Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). While at DARPA, Dr. Ling's research efforts included establishing and managing the Revolutionizing Prostheses Program, which developed the brain controlled prosthetic arm and hand; Prevent Violent Explosive Blast program, which sought to elucidate the mechanisms by which battlefield blast explosions cause brain injury; the Reorganization and Plasticity to Accelerate Injury Recovery program, which developed a predictive quantitative model of brain reorganization during recovery; and the Restoring Active Memory program, which developed technology to restore memory following brain injury. Under President Obama, Dr. Ling served as Assistant Director for Biomedical Innovation, Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), Executive Office of the President, where he assisted in organizing and launching the President's BRAIN (Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies) Initiative.

Dr. Ling earned his bachelor's degree with honors from Washington University, and earned his doctorate in pharmacology from Cornell University Graduate School of Medical Sciences. He completed postdoctoral training in neuropharmacology at the Sloan-Kettering Memorial Cancer Center. Ling earned an M.D. from Georgetown University School of Medicine. Both his neurology internship and later residency were completed at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Ling also completed a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University, in the neurosciences critical care unit (NCCU).

About the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration (COPA®) System

The COPA® System is currently under development as a virtual care and prescription drug delivery system that is pioneering the use of biometrics technology in a hand-held device that is cloud-based, HIPAA compliant and utilizes a mobile device-enabled database management system.

The COPA System is intended for use as an aid to medical providers in virtually managing therapeutic regimens for patients in the home or clinic. The system provides a means for the patient's prescribed medications to be stored in a delivery unit; for a medical provider to remotely schedule the patient's prescribed medications; to provide notification to the patient when the prescribed medications are due to be taken; to release the prescribed medications into the mouthpiece, on the patient's command; and to provide to the medical provider a history of the event.

The COPA System's patented technology provides precise, timely and consistent dosage of prescribed, liquid, oral drug regimens. It features enabled, dual biometric controls including fingerprint and dentition recognition to confirm the Intended User before dispensing the prescription drug, and was designed to enhance safety, security, and drug adherence. The COPA System integrates cellular technology for real-time usage data collection, allowing for physician-driven dosage adjustments. It is also enabled with a mobile DBMS for data storage and analytics that can be disseminated to authorized physicians, pharmacists, and caregivers to further support medical decisions.

About Berkshire Biomedical, LLC

Berkshire Biomedical, LLC is a privately held healthcare solutions provider focused on impacting lives by leveraging technology to improve medical outcomes. The Company's lead product under development , the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration (COPA®) System, is designed to address the intersection of two significant needs in the healthcare delivery system: virtual care delivery using technology combined with data and medication self-administration and adherence.

Berkshire Biomedical's COPA System may revolutionize the standard-of-care in personalized medication delivery by pioneering the integration of biometric, cellular and database management technologies for the Intended User into a point-of-care, hand held device that can share this information with authorized health care providers as part of a disease management plan.

Founded and funded by a team of experienced financial and medical technology executives, Berkshire Biomedical intends to seek broad opportunities in medical markets, drug applications, and businesses that manage the commercialization and data analytics of the device in order to maximize the COPA System's impact within the virtual care and medical technology sectors.

Additional information about Berkshire Biomedical and the COPA System can be found at www.berkbiomed.com.

