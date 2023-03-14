Berkshire Biomedical to Present at the LSI USA '23 Emerging Medtech Summit

DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Biomedical Corporation ("Berkshire" or the "Company"), focused on developing its proprietary drug dispensing technology to enhance patient wellness, announced today that John Timberlake, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the fourth annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '23 Emerging Medtech Summit on March 22, 2023, at 10:55 am PDT. The presentation will highlight Berkshire's Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA™), a novel oral liquid dispensing system specifically designed to deliver accurate and precise doses of controlled and non-controlled prescription medications to only a biometrically Authenticated Intended User (AIU™), with the goal of enhancing patient wellness and providing remote monitoring.

"Presenting at the LSI Emerging Medtech Summit provides an opportunity to showcase our proprietary, cloud-based, physician-enabled COPA device and the Company's initial focus on utilizing our technology to help more patients with Opioid Use Disorder gain access to take-home therapy," stated Mr. Timberlake. "Since last year's conference, Berkshire was awarded the first and second phases of a $2 million, two-phase Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant (1R44DA057185-01) from the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA). We look forward to sharing the considerable progress the Company has made advancing the development of our COPA technology in preparation for filing a De Novo application with the FDA later this year."

About Berkshire Biomedical Corporation

Berkshire Biomedical Corporation is a privately held medical device company. Berkshire is pioneering the use of biometric technologies, combined with cloud-based and physician-enabled remote management systems, to provide precise and accurate personalized medication delivery to only the Authenticated Intended User (AIU™).

The Company's lead product under development, the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA™), is a hand-held, automated, personalized oral liquid dispensing system designed and intended to deliver controlled and non-controlled liquid oral medications to only the Authenticated Intended User upon confirmation of dual biometric identifications (fingerprint and dentition).

Upon receiving regulatory authorization, the Company intends to initially seek opportunities to leverage COPA in the delivery and remote management of oral liquid medication methadone, for Medication Use for Opioid Use Disorder treatment (MOUD) and then subsequently for the delivery of controlled medications for the treatment of pain, as they have the greatest need for the benefits of COPA's features.

In the future, it will look to expand COPA usage into a broader set of drug therapeutics, possible clinical applications, and new businesses that manage the commercialization and data analytics provided by electronic devices to improve outcomes and reduce risk.

Additional information about Berkshire Biomedical and the COPA System can be found at www.berkbiomed.com. The COPA™ System is currently under development, has NOT been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for commercial sale.

Disclaimer: Research reported in this communication was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44DA057185. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

