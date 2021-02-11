Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Expands Its Lawyers Professional Liability Product to Colorado, Kentucky, and Nebraska

"Lawyers were the first class of professionals for which we introduced our professional liability coverage in 2016. With five years of experience offering this product, we are confident we have developed the expertise our agents and their clients expect when looking for an insurer," said Sy Foguel, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD CEO . "In addition to lawyers, we offer professional liability products for over 100 different classes of business. With the launch of Professional Liability in Nebraska, we now offer these lines in 33 states and continue to exercise our targeted growth strategy with the goal of offering these products to all available classes nationwide in the near future."

"Our Lawyers Professional Liability product is targeted toward law firms with one to 35 attorneys in a variety of areas of practice. The product features limits up to $3 million per claim and a wide range of deductible options," explains Lyle Hitt, Chief Insurance Officer. "We also offer Full Prior Acts coverage and a right and duty to defend policy as well as a variety of optional additional add-ons."

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD's Professional Liability product aims to meet the needs of many different professions. Policyholders are offered a variety of complementary services including online training videos, a risk-management help line and website for lawyers, and 24/7 self-service features via an online service center and mobile app.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance company writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a variety of products for both commercial and personal lines of insurance. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit https:/www.guard.com .

Agents interested in applying should visit https://www.guard.com/apply/.

Contact: Elizabeth Hartman, Assistant Vice President of Marketing

570-825-9900, extension 8409 or e-mail [email protected]

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

Related Links

https://www.guard.com

