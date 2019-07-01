Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Now Offering Commercial Automobile Coverage in Delaware, Kentucky, and the District of Columbia

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies recently added a Commercial Automobile product in Delaware, Kentucky, and the District of Columbia. The company's policy is designed for local and intermediate travel exposures up to a 200-mile radius. According to CEO Sy Foguel, "We continue to expand our commercial lines portfolio nationwide to supply our network of independent agents with quality products that enable them to grow. Our Commercial Auto product, now available in 43 jurisdictions, is an ideal complement to our other lines of business in these territories, including Workers' Compensation, Businessowner's Policies, and Commercial Umbrella with more soon to follow."

As explained by Vice President of Commercial Auto Mike Hynes, "GUARD distinguishes ourselves from our competitors with added coverage options that are unique and built with a wide range of add-ons such as our special broad form endorsement featuring a number of enhanced limits and coverages. Additional features include automatic physical damage coverage for newly acquired vehicles, additional insured when required by contract, and towing coverage available for vehicles up to 10,000 pounds."

The Company's target markets for Auto business include artisan contractors, distributors, retail goods and services, and auto service operations. Certain contracting classes that meet specific automatic underwriting criteria can be instantly written and bound by agents.

GUARD's Assistant Vice President of Marketing Elizabeth Hartman says, "Not only is this a well-structured product for our policyholders, but we make it easy for our agents to submit business with Guard's proprietary E-Z Rate tool available through our online Agency Service Center. Submissions are quick and easy with efficiencies such as VIN import and embedded VIN decoding."

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies offers a national footprint with a growing list of insurance products, including: Workers' Compensation, Businessowner's Policy, Commercial Package, Commercial Auto, Professional Liability, Disability, Homeowners, and both Commercial and Personal Umbrella. Each of the organization's insurance companies is rated A+ ("Superior") by A.M. Best. Headed by CEO and President Sy Foguel, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies maintain a total of eight offices throughout the country. Learn more at guard.com.

Agents interested in learning more should visit http://www.guard.com/apply/

