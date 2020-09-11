Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Now Offering Commercial Package Coverage in Illinois

"As we continue to expand our portfolio, our goal is to be the preferred insurance carrier our agents turn to for their insureds. We continue to supply our network of independent agents with quality products that enable them to grow," said Sy Foguel, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD CEO. "Geared toward larger insureds, our CPP product complements our Businessowner's Policy offering."

Illinois is the fourth state where GUARD's Commercial Package is available, after rollouts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2019 and Michigan earlier this year. Availability in more states is expected soon.

"What sets our Commercial Package apart, among other things, is how we enhance our base coverages with a wide range of add-ons, limit options and access to both proprietary and industry specific endorsements," says Lyle Hitt, Chief Insurance Officer of Property and Casualty Insurance. "We take a customized approach to expanding the limits and scope of traditional property and casualty insurance."

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD's Commercial Package product is designed to address the insurance needs of larger, more complex operations with multiple exposures. Initial target markets include light-to-medium manufacturing, wholesalers and distributors, large offices/habitational buildings, truck stops/travel plazas, resort hotels, and country clubs/golf courses.

Discounts are available when seeking quotes for two or more additional applicable lines, like Worker's Compensation or Commercial Auto.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance specialist writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a variety of products for both commercial and personal lines of insurance. Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies maintains a total of eight offices throughout the country. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit http:/www.guard.com .

Agents interested in applying should visit https://www.guard.com/apply/.

Contact: Elizabeth Hartman, Assistant Vice President of Marketing

570-825-9900, extension 8409 or e-mail [email protected]

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies