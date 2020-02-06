Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Now Offering Commercial Package Coverage in Michigan

The product includes Commercial Property featuring limits up to $120 million per location with an enhanced causes of loss form, including built-in equipment breakdown and inland marine coverages as well as crime coverage; General Liability with base limits of $1 million to $6 million, with even higher limits considered; Employment-Related Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI); and Commercial Umbrella for added protection.

"Our goal is to become a 'One Stop Shop' for our agents and their insureds," said Sy Foguel, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD CEO. "We continue to expand our portfolio to supply our network of independent agents with quality products that enable them to grow. Geared toward larger insureds, our CPP product complements our Businessowner's Policy offering."

Michigan is the third state where GUARD's Commercial Package is available, after rollouts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Availability in more states is expected soon.

"What sets our Commercial Package apart, among other things, is how we enhance our base coverages with a wide range of add-ons and industry-specific endorsements," says Lyle Hitt, Executive Vice President of Property and Liability Insurance. "We take a customized approach to expanding the limits and scope of traditional property and casualty insurance."

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD's Commercial Package product is designed to address the insurance needs of larger, more complex operations with multiple exposures. Initial target markets include light-to-medium manufacturing, wholesalers and distributors, large offices/habitational buildings, truck stops/travel plazas, resort hotels, and country clubs/golf courses.

Discounts are available when seeking quotes for two or more additional applicable lines, like Worker's Compensation or Commercial Auto.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance specialist writing almost $2 billion in premium nationwide. Headed by CEO and President Sy Foguel, the Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies maintain a total of eight offices throughout the country. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit http:/www.guard.com.

Agents interested in applying should visit https://www.guard.com/apply/.

Contact: Elizabeth Hartman, AVP Marketing

570-825-9900, extension 8904 or e-mail Elizabeth.Hartman@guard.com

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

