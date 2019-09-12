Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Now Offering Commercial Package Coverage in New Jersey

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies recently added their Commercial Package product in New Jersey. This offering includes: Commercial Property with limits up to $120 million per location with an enhanced causes of loss form which includes built-in equipment breakdown and inland marine coverages as well as crime coverage; General Liability with base limits of $1 million to $6 million with even higher limits considered; Employment-Related Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI); and Commercial Umbrella for added protection. According to CEO Sy Foguel, "Our goal is to become a 'One Stop Shop' for our agents and their insureds. We continue to expand our portfolio to supply our network of independent agents with quality products that enable them to grow. New Jersey is our second state for Commercial Package after initially rolling it out in Pennsylvania, and more states are soon to follow."

(PRNewsfoto/Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insuran)

Executive Vice President Lyle Hitt explains that "GUARD's coverages are unique, including our built-in inland marine protection for Commercial Property that sets us apart from our competitors in the market. We further enhance our base coverages with a wide range of add-ons and industry-specific endorsements. We take a customized approach to expanding the limits and scope of traditional property and casualty insurance."

According to Vice President of Commercial Package Ellen Hauser, "Our Package product is designed to address the insurance needs of larger, more complex operations or businesses with multiple exposures." Hauser also notes that "our initial target markets include light-to-medium manufacturing, wholesalers and distributors, truck stops/travel plazas, resort hotels, and country clubs/golf courses with plans to expand into additional markets."

GUARD's Assistant Vice President of Marketing Elizabeth Hartman says, "Our product is competitively priced with discounts available when two or more lines are purchased as well as additional discounts based on unique business characteristics. Agents should make sure to combine their CPP quote with a submission for other applicable commercial lines – like Workers' Comp and Commercial Auto."

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance specialist writing policies nationwide for over a quarter million policyholders. Headed by CEO and President Sy Foguel, the Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies maintain a total of eight offices throughout the country. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit http:/www.guard.com.

Agents interested in applying should visit https://www.guard.com/apply/.

Contact: Elizabeth Hartman, AVP Marketing

570-825-9900, extension 8904 or e-mail Elizabeth.Hartman@guard.com

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

Related Links

http://www.guard.com

