Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Now Offering Homeowners Coverage in Five New States

"As we continue to expand our portfolio, our goal is to be the preferred insurance carrier our agents turn to for their insureds," said Sy Foguel, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD CEO . "We supply our network of independent agents with quality products that enable them to grow as we do. With these additions, we now offer our Personal Lines products in 20 states with plans for further expansion in the months ahead."

Chief Insurance Officer Lyle Hitt explains that "We are very pleased with the caliber of submissions we've already experienced in our previous states, and we fully expect to see that trend continue. Our success can be attributed to Berkshire Hathaway GUARD providing a quality, easily understood product along with a high level of service to both agents and policyholders."

GUARD's product targets dwellings valued over $75,000 and includes one- to four-family residences, renters, and condo units (both owner-occupied and those held for rental). Hitt explains, "By mixing and matching policy forms, endorsements, and optional coverages aimed at broader protection, policyholders can obtain property insurance suited to their circumstances. A Personal Umbrella with limits up to $5,000,000 is also available."

According to Senior Vice President of Sales Dave Simmons, "We are confident that we can provide great service to agents that write both commercial and personal accounts. Our products are competitively priced and feature a variety of discounts, including one for insureds who have commercial policies with us. We also believe certain aspects of our underwriting appetite are unique and will appeal to producers anxious to cross-sell and achieve a greater client share."

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance specialist writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a variety of products for both commercial and personal lines of insurance. Headed by CEO and President Sy Foguel, the Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies maintain a total of eight offices throughout the country. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit https://www.guard.com.

