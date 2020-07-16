Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Now Offering Homeowners Coverage in Missouri, Washington, and Wisconsin

"Our goal is to become a 'One Stop Shop' for our agents and their insureds," said Sy Foguel, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD CEO . "We continue to expand our portfolio to supply our network of independent agents with quality products that enable them to grow. With these three states, we now offer our Personal Lines products in 15 states with plans for further expansion in the months ahead."

Senior VP of Personal Lines Dovid Tkatch explains that "We are very pleased with the results we've already experienced in our previous states, and we fully expect to see that trend continue. Our success can be attributed to Berkshire Hathaway GUARD providing a quality, easily understood product along with a high level of service to both agents and policyholders."

GUARD's product targets dwellings valued over $75,000 and includes one- to four-family residences, renters, and condo units (both owner-occupied and those held for rental). Tkatch explains, "By mixing and matching policy forms, endorsements, and optional coverages aimed at broader protection, policyholders can obtain property insurance suited to their circumstances. A Personal Umbrella with limits up to $5,000,000 is also available."

According to GUARD's spokesperson and Assistant Vice President of Marketing Elizabeth Hartman, "We believe we can provide a great service to agents that write both commercial and personal accounts. We feature a competitively priced product with a variety of available discounts, including one for insureds who have commercial policies with GUARD. We also believe certain aspects of our underwriting appetite are unique and will appeal to producers anxious to cross-sell and achieve a greater client share."

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance specialist writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a variety of products for both commercial and personal lines of insurance. Headed by CEO and President Sy Foguel, the Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies maintain a total of eight offices throughout the country. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit http:/www.guard.com .

