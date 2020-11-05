Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Offering Policyholders Leak Prevention Systems from Guardian™

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies recently announced a partnership with Guardian™ by Elexa to provide smart leak prevention systems to the insurer's Homeowners policyholders.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD, "We know protecting your assets is critical. That's why we have partnered with Guardian." Tweet this The average cost of water damage claims in 2017 was about $10,000 according to a 2019 report from Verisk Analytics’ ISO unit. (PRNewsfoto/Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies)

According to Sy Foguel, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway GUARD, "We know protecting your assets is critical. That's why we have partnered with Guardian to offer these leak detection and prevention systems to our Homeowners policyholders. With Guardian, you can monitor potential sources of leaks in your home 24/7. The system includes a smart phone app that will send notifications and even allows you to control it remotely."

The EPA estimates water leaks in American households amount to 1 trillion gallons of water waster nationwide every year, the equivalent of the annual usage of 11+ million homes. Not only do leaks add an unnecessary expense to monthly water bills, the damage caused can result in significant property damage. As detailed in a 2019 report from Verisk Analytics' ISO unit, one in 50 homeowners filed a water damage claim each year between 2013 and 2017. The report found the average cost of these claims in 2017 was about $10,000 with total insurance payouts amounting to $13 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD is offering insureds the Guardian Leak Prevention System Plus. Homeowners can place the detectors near toilets, washing machines, and other appliances or fixtures to monitor for leaks. The Valve Controller then communicates directly with the Leak Detector and can close the water main automatically in the event of a leak, freezing temperatures, earthquake, or power failure.

Elexa Consumer Products developed Guardian Automatic Leak Prevention System to reduce the frequency and cost of water damage. Guardian is a DIY solution that not only detects and alerts homeowners of potential water damage but will automatically shut off the water main, thus preventing property loss and homeowner headaches. "We are extremely excited to partner with Berkshire Hathaway GUARD in offering its customers peace of mind from water damage with the Guardian," says Jonathan Storino, Vice President of Elexa Consumer Products.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance company writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a variety of products for both commercial and personal lines of insurance. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit https://www.guard.com/.

Agents interested in applying should visit https://www.guard.com/apply/.

Contact: Elizabeth Hartman, Assistant Vice President of Marketing

570-825-9900, extension 8409 or e-mail [email protected]

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies