Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Partners with Wyoming Valley Art League to Support Local Artists

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies recently partnered with the Wyoming Valley Art League to purchase 38 works of art from local artists. The organization is noteworthy for promoting fellowship among artists, sponsoring regular art exhibits, and hosting a celebration of art at their "Sunday at the Circle" events.

Wyoming Valley Art League President, Don Armstrong; Berkshire Hathaway GUARD’s Elizabeth Hartman and Tim Husty; and Artist and League Coordinator, Robert Husty

According to Sy Foguel, CEO and President of Berkshire Hathaway GUARD, "With the relocation of our base of operations to the GUARD Tower on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, we decided to further our tradition of community support by beautifying our new building with artwork from the local community. We would like to thank Don Armstrong and Robert Husty from the Wyoming Valley Art League for coordinating with the many talented artists who provided a wealth of worthy options." Don Armstrong, Thanked Guard for supporting local artists and noted that "Artwork was purchased from 20 local artists including Frank Wengen, Robert Husty, Leigh Pawling, Helen Evanchik, Darren Elias, Jim McGuire and Barbara Jones."

Elizabeth Hartman, spokesperson for Berkshire Hathaway GUARD noted, "We were truly honored to be able to broaden our support of the local community in this way. We have further plans with the Wyoming Valley Art League to showcase works by local artists on a rotating basis in our lobby at the GUARD Tower once renovations are complete."

