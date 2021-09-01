Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty and Havas House Unveil New Edition of Lifestyles South Florida Luxury Magazine

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EMW Realty, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the nation's largest real estate brokerage services firm, HomeServices of America, together with publishing partner Havas House, the global custom media, content, and publishing division of Republica Havas and the Havas Creative North America Network, have unveiled the first edition of its newly reimagined publication, Lifestyles South Florida.

Featuring top model and Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro on the cover, shot on location at a stunning Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EMW Realty listing in Miami Beach, Lifestyles South Florida, Volume One, takes a look at meaningful happenings and trends locally and globally that affect, directly or otherwise, Berkshire Hathaway's endeavors and its target market.

"We're very excited to present you with this newly designed collectible, created in partnership with Havas House and filled with wonderful images of high-quality homes — which Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty is known for — in addition to informative reviews of other luxury products and services," said Ron Shuffield, president and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.

"For over three decades, we have been sharing the architectural beauty of South Florida's finest homes and condominium residences through Lifestyles South Florida," added Lee Casey, vice president of marketing, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty. "Now, in its enhanced form, readers will be immersed entirely in luxury as never before, from fashion and travel destinations to luxury trends and the latest must-have gadgets."

Lifestyles South Florida will be extensively distributed to multi-million-dollar homes in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, and residences in New York's prestigious communities throughout the Hamptons. Controlled commercial distribution will be available at select luxury hotels and events. Digital edition will be available on the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty website (ewm.com) and the Lifestyles website (lifestylessouthflorida.com), and will be delivered to opt-in subscribers through monthly eblasts.

"Creating this beautiful magazine on behalf of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty is an honor for Havas House," said Marisa Beazel, president and publisher, Havas House. "It is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the brand's superior offerings while entertaining and inspiring readers to experience luxury in its most holistic form."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty

BHHS EWM Realty, a full-service real estate brokerage founded in 1964, is one of America's largest real estate services firms. The brokerage is part of an international network of 50,000 agents operating from 1,500 offices spread across the globe. Its parent company, HomeServices of America, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway, is the number one brokerage company in the U.S. based on transaction sides. BHHS EWM Realty has locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties with more than 900 associates and staff members. Visit https://www.ewm.com/ .

About HomeServices of America

HomeServices of America, through its operating companies, is the nation's largest residential real estate company based on closed transactions and is the country's premier provider of homeownership services, including brokerage, mortgage, franchising, settlement, insurance, and relocation services. HomeServices of America is the owner of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate residential real estate franchise networks. HomeServices is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a consolidated subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. For more information visit www.homeservices.com .

About Havas House

Havas House is a global custom media, content, and publishing company that creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers through innovative, 360-degree marketing solutions. Based in Miami, Florida, Havas House services include custom content, content production, integrated brand campaign development, social media, SEO/SEM, development, and design of digital publishing platforms, digital editions, print magazines, and marketing materials. Havas House is a division of Republica Havas. For more information, visit havashouseinc.com .

