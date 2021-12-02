Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty and Havas House Unveil Winter Edition of "Lifestyles South Florida" Luxury Magazine

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EMW Realty, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the nation's largest real estate brokerage services firm, HomeServices of America, together with publishing partner Havas House, the global custom media, content, and publishing division of Republica Havas and the Havas Creative North America Network, have unveiled the second edition of Lifestyles South Florida.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty

Featuring top model and burgeoning swimsuit designer Lauren Layne on the cover, shot on location at a stunning EMW Realty listing in Tavernier, Lifestyles South Florida, Volume Two, focuses all the great stories and events that make this the season of wonder throughout South Florida.

"Miami's most anticipated time of the year is as much fun for our out-of-town guests as it is for our community," said Ron Shuffield, president and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty. "Our real estate market also benefits from this season of events, as many visitors fall in love with the unique lifestyles we have to offer and opt to make South Florida their new home — with the help of one of our Associates."

"This has been a historic year for real estate, and we expect much of that momentum to continue moving into 2022," added Lee Casey, Vice President of marketing, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty. "Not many can resist the charms of South Florida, and this latest issue highlights some of Miami's advantages, from high-end gift ideas to Art Miami's highlights to a masterful look at the lure of caviar."

Lifestyles South Florida is extensively distributed to multi-million-dollar homes in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, and residences in New York's prestigious communities throughout the Hamptons. Controlled commercial distribution will be available at select luxury hotels and social events. Digital editions will be available on ewm.com, and will be delivered to opt-in subscribers through monthly eblasts.

"Working with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty to create Lifestyles has been an honor for Havas House," said Marisa Beazel, president and publisher, Havas House. "With each issue the content, imagery, design, and support continues to strengthen and grow. We're all incredibly excited to see what the new year brings!"

BHHS EWM Realty, a full-service real estate brokerage founded in 1964, is one of America's largest real estate services firms. The brokerage is part of an international network of 50,000 agents operating from 1,500 offices spread across the globe. Its parent company, HomeServices of America, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway, is the number one brokerage company in the U.S. based on transaction sides. BHHS EWM Realty has locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties with more than 900 associates and staff members. Visit https://www.ewm.com/ .

HomeServices of America, through its operating companies, is the nation's largest residential real estate company based on closed transactions and is the country's premier provider of homeownership services, including brokerage, mortgage, franchising, settlement, insurance, and relocation services. HomeServices of America is the owner of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate residential real estate franchise networks. HomeServices is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a consolidated subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. For more information visit www.homeservices.com .

Havas House is a global custom media, content, and publishing company that creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers through innovative, 360-degree marketing solutions. Havas House services include custom content, content production, integrated brand campaign development, social media, SEO/SEM, and design of digital publishing platforms, digital editions, print magazines, and marketing materials. Havas House is a division of Republica Havas, one of America's leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. For more information, visit havashouseinc.com .

