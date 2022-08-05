Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Lists Home with Its Own Amusement Park Size Private Railroad

ROSEBURG, Ore., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeanne Meador of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices listed a home with 2 features that makes is unique worldwide.

The centerpiece of the estate is a 24-gauge Santa Fe Streamliner that circles one of the pastures and through a tunnel and a train station. The fully restored amusement park train was built in the early 1950's by a company called Arrow Development who went on to build most of the original rides for Disneyland. The property also includes the full-size Pumpkin Coach ride and dozens of props from the former original Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead CA.

When asked what the property could be used for, Jeanne replied:

"It is a great place to raise a family or start a new business such as a micro winery, Airbnb, a horse ranch, small event center, a private amusement park. It is in a rural area, but less than 15 minutes from a town with all major stores, a 171-bed hospital, a VA hospital, a business jet friendly airport, and every imaginable outdoor activity imageable"

In addition, the 7.7-acre property has a 4632 square foot 14 room farmhouse, a barn with a guest house, multiple fenced pastures and garden areas, a large greenhouse, an old West Town façade across from the train station and abundant water (2 streams, 2 ponds, and 2 wells) that produces more water than needed to keep everything green year around. The property is also nearly self-sufficient with a 5000-watt solar array and a backup diesel generator.

Video of train: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAewHDkcwfg&t=5s

Additional information: https://specialfinds.com/listings/snowberry-junction/

Media Contact:

Jeanne Meador

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

(541) 430-5180

[email protected]

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices