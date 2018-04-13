Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow's Instant Offers Program

Instant Offers launched in May of 2017 and partnered with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties in August. The company is now a partner in the Las Vegas market as well after serving as a Phoenix pilot partner. Zillow's Instant Offers connects homeowners to a comparative analysis from local Zillow Premier Agents, along with an offer from Zillow.

"The expansion of Zillow's Instant Offers program in Phoenix and Las Vegas will offer our executives a distinct competitive advantage," said Gordon Miles, president and COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona and Nevada Properties. "As a Zillow partner, our sales executives will be able to compete with investor buyers, while offering one more option to service our clients. As a full service brokerage, our priority is making sure our sales executives are there to guide home sellers and buyers through a streamlined, professional experience that gives the consumer the benefit of our knowledgeable expertise and the opportunity of this exciting service, a perfect blend."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties has one of the largest concentrations of Zillow Premier Agents of any real estate firm throughout its tri-state region.

ABOUT AMERICANA HOLDINGS

Americana Holdings is the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. The company is owned by CEO Mark Stark and operates in Nevada, Arizona and California with 2,800 real estate sales executives in 27 offices throughout the three states. The company completed $4.85 billion in residential sales in 2017.

Fortune magazine named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world for the second consecutive year in 2018. For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com, www.bhhsaz.com or www.bhhscaproperty.com.

Contact: Sarah Thornton

PH: 702-239-0785; sarah@sarahthorntonpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-hathaway-homeservices-nevada-and-arizona-properties-expand-partnership-with-zillows-instant-offers-program-300629840.html

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties

Related Links

https://www.bhhsnv.com

http://www.bhhsaz.com

