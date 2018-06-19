Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties Announces Exclusive Partnership with NetJets

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties today announced a strategic partnership with NetJets, the global leader in private aviation. With this new alliance, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents and their clients will have access to NetJets benefits.

"Through our alliance with NetJets, we are thrilled to offer our agents and clients a luxurious private aviation experience with exceptional service, ultimate flexibility and unmatched access to global destinations," said Candace Adams, president and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties. "This partnership represents the pairing of two legendary organizations that are part of the Berkshire Hathaway family, and most importantly, will allow us to deliver on our promise to empower our agents and continue to provide the very best service to our clients."

Partnership benefits to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents and clients will include cross-marketing opportunities, events and activations to market Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices exclusive properties, as well as special Jet Card access. In addition, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents can attend classes on the benefits of private aviation with NetJets executives to reinforce the concierge role they often serve with their clients.

A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, NetJets encompasses the world's largest, most diverse fleet of private jets, with access to 3,200+ airports in 150+ countries. Founded in 1986, NetJets pioneered the concept of offering individuals and businesses the benefits of whole aircraft ownership and more, at a fraction of the cost. As the private aviation industry continues to thrive, NetJets has attracted an affluent clientele that recognize that no other private flight provider comes close to NetJets' global reach, responsiveness, and commitment to safety.

"This exclusive partnership further emphasizes the strength and incredible reach of the Berkshire Hathaway brand, and will undoubtedly open the door for new opportunities for both parties," said Patrick Gallagher, executive vice president of sales and marketing at NetJets.

New York Properties is part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/Westchester Properties family, which continues its strategic expansion in the Northeast under the leadership of CEO and President Candace Adams. New England Properties, a Wallingford, CT-based company owned by HomeServices of America, entered Westchester County, NY in 2015 with the acquisition of brokerages operating in Scarsdale, Larchmont and Eastchester. The brokerage expanded into New York City in 2017 with the opening of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties visit www.bhhsne.com, www.bhhsnyproperties.com, or www.bhhswestchester.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is based in Irvine, CA. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com. Irvine, CA-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate franchise networks. The company is a joint venture of which HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation's second-largest, full-service residential brokerage firm, is a majority owner. HomeServices of America is an affiliate of world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

About NetJets

NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation. More than 50 years ago, we launched the world's first private jet charter and management company. We went on to pioneer shared aircraft ownership—offering the advantages of owning a private jet, without the responsibilities. Today, we continue to innovate from cockpit and cabin to safety and accessibility. As the owner and operator of the world's largest and most diverse private jet fleet, NetJets hires only the most experienced and accomplished pilots and safety is our first and highest priority. Our full range of aviation options help individuals and businesses do more and miss less via the NetJets®, Executive Jet Management®, and Marquis Jet Card® service brands in North America and Europe. For more information about the world's most reliable and trusted aviation company, visit netjets.com.

