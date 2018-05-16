Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty Implements Adwerx Automated Listing Ads

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty has three offices in Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Dumfries, Virginia with 136 active agents. Named to the Berkshire Elite Circle in 2018, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty is a Top 50 company in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. The new listing advertisements for the brokerage deploy as soon as listings are displayed publicly on the local MLS. This system maximizes the marketing efficiency of the initial period that a new property is on the market, when interest is at its peak.

"It's important to us to make sure our agents have every tool they need to succeed," stated Dan Lesher, President, Principal Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty. "By delivering sophisticated advertising technology, Adwerx makes sure our agents have the smartest strategy for promoting their properties online."

"We are excited to work with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Our Automated Listing Advertising Program is a perfect fit for this esteemed brokerage."

The Adwerx Automated Listing Advertising Program began in 2017 and has received over 1.4 billion ad impressions. Ads are targeted to local prospects and appear on top-ranked local and national websites as well as social media to deliver the highest visibility. Adwerx uses its research and engineering expertise to create powerful ads and immediately put them in front of a relevant group of local prospects on the websites they're already visiting.

To learn more, please visit www.adwerx.com/enterprise.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty was founded in August 2007, and became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network in February 2015. Since that time the company has grown to nearly 150 real estate professionals and three locations in Fredericksburg, Stafford and Prince William County. The firm has earned a host of honors, including recognition as one of the Top 50 companies within the network, and has remained a consistent top company in its local market.

Specializing in Residential Sales, New Construction, Relocation and Property Management Services, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty is committed to providing superior service to every client they represent.

Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-hathaway-homeservices-select-realty-implements-adwerx-automated-listing-ads-300649519.html

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

