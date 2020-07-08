Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Showcases Industry Leadership by Automating Digital Advertising During Pandemic, Enters Multiyear Relationship with Adwerx

Now, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services has announced that it is extending its program from Adwerx, and will continue to provide all 50,000 network members with access to personalized streaming television commercials, a one-week automated, personalized listing ad campaign for every new listing and always-on retargeting campaigns on social media, mobile apps and premium websites that consumers and potential home buyers visit regularly.

In addition, the program has expanded to include specific services for franchisees and their top agents. Each franchisee will benefit from their own streaming TV commercials, hyper-local display ads to use for recruiting and brand building, and quarterly workshops with dedicated marketing consultants designed to help network members at each franchised brokerage take full advantage of the program.

Top network agents also now have access to a solution that has been tailored to their business with the launch of the new Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices FOREVER Agent Platform. This new service co-created with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' global headquarters team, will offer network members a customized platform designed specifically with top producers in mind. Offering a suite of custom ad solutions and white glove service, the platform automatically creates and launches ads across the digital landscape, including personalized streaming TV commercials to use in hyper-local campaigns. Every Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices FOREVER Agent Platform customer also receives a dedicated account representative that acts as a concierge to help build the perfect marketing mix, custom fit to the needs of each individual.

The move comes as brokerages across the country have announced layoffs and cost cutting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the importance of a digital marketing strategy especially amidst economic volatility, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is making a long-term commitment to provide their network members with a comprehensive digital solution that maximizes the visibility of property listings, and keeps network members top-of-mind with anyone who visits their web pages.

"Based on Adwerx's proven ability to increase agents' productivity by 35%, and the personal success we've had this past year, serving nearly a billion impressions for our brand and our franchisee's agents' brands collectively, we're committing right now to expanding our relationship," Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices announced. "We've customized our Automated Advertising Program with Adwerx to give our franchisees and network members a service that fuels their business, and added all of our content so that our network members can create their very own TV commercials. These streaming TV commercials, which are built off of our campaigns but personalized to feature each network members' photo and contact details, are going to be really important to our relational marketing efforts," Chris continued. "Our network members' digital and streaming efforts will be on fire with this new relationship with Adwerx."

"We're thrilled that the team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has realized positive, measurable results with our platform," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "We're proud to work with a company of such caliber. It's an exciting time for all of us as we roll out the expanded franchisee services and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices FOREVER Agent Platform, but our focus will remain on empowering the tens of thousands of network members we have the privilege to support."

Since its launch in 2017, the Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform has seen rapid adoption among the nation's most innovative brokers and lenders. They've recently added Prosperity Home Mortgage , another affiliate of HomeServices of America , to their growing portfolio of mortgage customers. With the recent publication of landmark research studies from T3 Sixty and REAL Trends highlighting the positive ROI of their platform, Adwerx is well positioned to help forward-thinking enterprises succeed during periods of uncertainty.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world's fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

About Adwerx

Used by over 25% of the top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., Adwerx delivers personalized, omnichannel brand marketing and automation at enterprise scale. Deliver customized ads programmatically across streaming TV, popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, and mobile apps. Drive growth through digital marketing automation that increases brand visibility, boosts productivity by 35 percent and reduces turnover by 42 percent.

Adwerx works across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Learn more about Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising at adwerx.com and visit our press page for other news announcements.

NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns, which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

