Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty is pleased to announce Real Estate Educators Launches in Ohio -- The State's Only Non-College Offering Live-Streamed Pre-License Real Estate Classes

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of collaboration and strategic planning, Real Estate Educators has officially launched in Ohio, becoming the only non-college or university in the state to offer live-streamed pre-license real estate classes. Declared a Technical School under Ohio School Law, Real Estate Educators is reshaping how aspiring real estate professionals earn their licenses.

Real Estate Educators Logo

Spearheaded by Todd Van Horn, the launch follows years of collaboration and strategic planning between Van Horn and Kevin M. Leonard, who worked together to shape the school's vision and direction.

"To the best of our knowledge, no one else in Ohio is offering this kind of live, interactive pre-licensing education outside of a college or university," said Todd Van Horn, Licensed Superintendent of Real Estate Educators. "We set out to create a modern, accessible, and fully compliant path to licensure that meets students where they are—without sacrificing the quality or accountability of a live classroom."

The launch required extensive work from the instructional team to meet rigorous state and distance learning standards. Teachers completed CDEI (Certified Distance Education Instructor) training and testing through the International Distance Education Certification Center® (IDECC), a subsidiary of ARELLO®, ensuring compliance and instructional excellence for live-streamed delivery.

Instructors were responsible for:

Delivering live-streamed classes across multiple sessions weekly.





across multiple sessions weekly. Maintaining attendance and engagement records for every student.





for every student. Recording and cataloging unit quizzes in the school's digital system.





in the school's digital system. Administering and proctoring course finals and retakes.





Adapting materials and processes to fully align with Ohio licensing requirements.

Each component was designed to provide students with a seamless learning experience that mirrors an in-person classroom—while offering the flexibility and convenience of online access.

Real Estate Educators live-streamed model allows students to engage directly with instructors in real time, combining accountability with modern learning convenience. The first session launches December 3rd, marking a new chapter for real estate education in Ohio.

About Real Estate Educators (Ohio)

Real Estate Educators is a state-recognized technical school offering live-streamed pre-license real estate education throughout Ohio. Led by licensed superintendent Todd Van Horn, the school was developed through years of collaboration and innovation to modernize how aspiring agents learn, train, and launch successful careers.

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty