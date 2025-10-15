Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty Launches AI-Powered Home Search

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Home Search, a breakthrough in how consumers find homes online. The new feature allows visitors to thepreferredrealty.com to search using natural language, describing what they want in their own words rather than relying solely on traditional filters like price, bedrooms, or bathrooms.

Unlike standard home search tools, The Preferred Realty's AI Home Search uses advanced vector technology to understand the meaning behind each user's query. It evaluates the language of property descriptions and listing details to deliver results that most closely match a buyer's true preferences — whether that's "a cozy colonial with a fenced yard and updated kitchen" or "a modern home with natural light and open living spaces."

"Building and owning this AI in-house allows us, as a brokerage, to meet our consumers where they are — understanding their needs quickly and more efficiently," said Ryan Rexroad, Director of Innovation at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. "This technology moves beyond simple filters to deliver search results that feel intuitive and personalized."

Developed by the company's internal innovation team, the AI Home Search represents a major step forward in real estate technology, bridging the gap between human language and property data. It provides both homebuyers and real estate professionals a smarter, faster way to connect with the homes that best fit their goals.

Consumers can experience the new feature today at www.thepreferredrealty.com.

