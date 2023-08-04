Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2023, payable on August 31, 2023.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (617) 641-9206

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.