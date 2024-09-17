Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024, payable on October 10, 2024. 

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. With $12.2 billion in assets and 91 branches in New England and New York, the Bank provides Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer Lending, Private Banking and Wealth Management services. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at ir.berkshirebank.com.

