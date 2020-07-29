Berkshire Hills Announces Second Quarter Results

BOSTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported a second quarter loss due to non-cash charges related to goodwill impairment and the provision for credit losses, both stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. These charges had no material impact on cash flow, liquidity, or regulatory capital. Berkshire generated positive cash earnings before these charges and the Bank continued to strengthen its regulatory capital ratios and liquidity while growing its loans and deposits.

Due to the macroeconomic impacts of the pandemic and the related decline in the value of bank stocks, including the Company's stock, the Company wrote off the goodwill on its balance sheet, which was primarily related to past bank acquisitions. This resulted in the Company recording a $554 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, or $11.02 per share, during the second quarter.

The Company also recorded a $30 million non-cash charge, or $0.59 per share, to provide for greater projected credit losses related to the pandemic, in accordance with the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting methodology. Through midyear, the Company's overall credit quality metrics remained within normal and historical industry ranges.

Reflecting the above charges totaling $584 million, the Company recorded a second quarter 2020 net loss of $549 million, or $10.93 per share. The Company's core earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure which includes the $30 million credit loss provision, was a loss of $6 million, or $0.13 per share.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations ("PPNR") was ($10.53). The Company's measure of Core PPNR was $0.47 per share. Core measures are non-GAAP financial measures of the Company's ongoing operations before impairment, discontinued operations and securities losses.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Changes are compared to the prior quarter-end. Measures identified as non-GAAP are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10)

Total deposits up $704 million , or 7%

, or 7% $706 million in PPP loans outstanding at quarter-end

in PPP loans outstanding at quarter-end Loans to deposits ratio improved to 87% from 92%

Book value per share of $22.79 ; tangible book value per share of $21.94 (non-GAAP)

; tangible book value per share of (non-GAAP) Equity/assets ratio of 8.9%; tangible equity/tangible assets ratio of 8.6% (non-GAAP)

Allowance for credit losses on loans of 1.49% (1.61% excluding PPP loans)

0.17% annualized net charge-offs/loans

0.36% non-performing assets/assets

CEO Richard Marotta stated, "In a challenging environment for many of our employees, customers and the communities we serve and live in, Berkshire's ongoing transformation into an innovative 21st century community bank has never been more relevant to our stakeholders and the Bank's long-term opportunity. Guided by our Be FIRST principles, last quarter we continued to foster a more inclusive, innovative and supportive culture, which is positioning Berkshire to deliver a differentiated and compelling community banking experience to everyone in our communities, including those who have been traditionally underbanked.

"As we pursue this significant opportunity to realize our values and profitably grow, we remain diligently focused on day-to-day execution and strengthening the foundations of our business. While last quarter Berkshire recorded non-cash charges, including to write-off goodwill from past acquisitions, that were ultimately related to the pandemic, the Bank produced solid cash results in a challenging interest rate environment. We continued to strengthen our liquidity and regulatory capital metrics. We lowered our operating expenses even while incurring costs to expedite a substantial volume of PPP loans and to maintain our staff and compensation structure. We are well positioned to continue serving our communities in the current environment and to grow our core business results as public health and the economy begin to improve."

Last quarter, Berkshire was committed to safely supporting its communities, and its branches are mostly back to normal operating availability. Berkshire provided borrower assistance through the federal initiatives for Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans and short-term loan payment modifications. The Bank continues to communicate closely with its borrowers, assessing the sensitivities of its exposures, and adjusting its underwriting, administration, and collections procedures as appropriate in the current environment.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets held level at $13.1 billion in the second quarter, as earning asset growth was generally offset by the impairment of goodwill. The balance of PPP loans increased to $706 million and is included in commercial and industrial loans. Net loans in other categories decreased due to elevated prepayments and decreased loan demand, reflecting the economic slowdown and higher customer liquidity including funds from government programs. Commercial loans totaling $43 million were recorded as held for sale at period-end. Reflecting higher customer liquidity, total deposits increased by $0.7 billion to $10.8 billion during the quarter, with growth concentrated in demand deposit accounts. As a result, the Company increased its holdings of short-term investments and decreased its use of borrowed funds. The Company's liquidity is well positioned and remains adequate for all anticipated uses in all modeled liquidity stress scenarios.

The majority of PPP loans were originated in the second quarter to existing borrowers to provide payroll support during the pandemic shutdown. Additionally, the Company provided loan modifications in accordance with government guidelines, generally consisting of three month deferrals of principal and interest payments. Including the benefit of these programs, most problem asset related metrics only changed modestly in the first half of the year and remained within historical industry ranges, including charge-offs, delinquencies, non-accruals, troubled debt restructurings, criticized assets, and classified assets.

The Company recorded a $30 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $26 million to $139 million, measuring 1.49% of total loans, compared to 1.22% at the prior quarter-end. The allowance measured 1.61% of total loans excluding PPP balances at midyear. The increase in the allowance was mostly due to a more severe recession included in the national economic baseline forecast at midyear compared to the end of the first quarter. This took into account the progression of the COVID-19 disease as well as the benefit of government programs to support the economy.

As previously noted, the Company conducted a goodwill impairment assessment during the most recent quarter. The Company had a balance of $554 million in goodwill primarily from past bank acquisitions which generally consisted of an exchange of shares recorded based on stock market valuations at the time of acquisition. Due to the pandemic, industry-wide stock prices and earnings expectations have declined significantly, and the Company concluded that the goodwill balance was no longer supported by its estimate of the Company's fair value. The entire goodwill balance was therefore written off as a non-cash expense that was deemed non-core by the Company. This charge had no material impact on cash flows, liquidity, tangible equity, or regulatory capital.

The PPP loans are government guaranteed and the runoff of other loan balances contributed positively to the Company's regulatory capital ratios. The Company conducts equity stress analyses, including severe adverse pandemic loss scenarios provided by third parties, in addition to Dodd-Frank stress testing. The Company believes that its capital is well cushioned above the Well Capitalized metrics in the adverse modeling scenarios based on the assumptions utilized.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Berkshire reported a second quarter 2020 GAAP net loss of $549 million, or $10.93 per share. This included an impairment charge of $554 million, or $11.02 per share, for the goodwill write-off. Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations ("PPNR") measured ($529) million, or ($10.53) per share. Second quarter Core PPNR totaled $24 million, or $0.47 per share, and excludes goodwill impairment and the loss on discontinued operations. Compared to the linked quarter, Core PPNR decreased by $7 million, or $0.14 per share, due to a $9 million, or 10%, decrease in net interest income. The net interest margin decreased to 2.62% from 3.04% in the prior quarter. This primarily reflected a 0.58% decrease in the yield on earning assets related to lower short-term rates, runoff of higher fixed rate assets, and growth in lower yielding short-term investments and PPP loans. The second quarter was the first full quarter to reflect the impact of the 1.5% general decrease in short-term interest rates that occurred in the first quarter. The decline in asset yields was partially offset by a 0.17% quarter-over-quarter decrease in average deposit costs to 0.79%. The balance of net deferred PPP loan origination fees was $19 million at midyear; much of this balance is expected to be recognized in net interest income during the second half of the year. The revenue impact of lower net interest income was partially offset by a $2 million increase in fee income over the first quarter due to $3 million in mark to market charges recorded in the first quarter. Second quarter fee income benefited from higher loan origination and swap volumes, which was offset by lower deposit fee revenue due to lower activity and waived charges. The provision for credit losses decreased quarter-over-quarter to $30 million from $35 million due a decrease in total loans excluding PPP loans, and to lower net loan charge-offs.

Non-interest expense increased quarter-over quarter by $553 million due to the $554 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Second quarter expense included $2 million in discretionary expense related to PPP loans which was mostly the result of a bonus accrual to compensate staff for expediting PPP loan processing. Full-time equivalent staff in continuing operations totaled 1,511 positions at midyear, compared to 1,550 positions at the start of the year. The Company recorded a second quarter $16 million income tax benefit from continuing operations which was mostly related to the tax-deductible portion of the goodwill write-off. The Company recorded a second quarter $6 million net after-tax loss on discontinued operations representing wind-down costs related to the sale and disposition of these operations. This loss was reduced from $8 million in the prior quarter. The Company plans to fully exit these operations by the end of 2020.

DIVIDEND UPDATE

Last quarter, the Board changed its procedure for declaring the payment of dividends. Going forward, the Company will now generally target the third month of the quarter to announce its determinations regarding dividend declarations, rather than concurrent with the earnings release.

BE FIRST CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE

Berkshire is committed to delivering purpose-driven performance. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking to be a values-based brand for all its stakeholders at www.berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.

Key developments in the quarter include:

Supporting its People: Berkshire launched a series of employee engagement and wellness initiatives including a health and wellness resource group and is providing holistic support through its employee assistance program. In addition, the You FIRST Employee Assistance Fund, launched in May, is providing critical financial support to employees facing hardships.

launched a series of employee engagement and wellness initiatives including a health and wellness resource group and is providing holistic support through its employee assistance program. In addition, the You FIRST Employee Assistance Fund, launched in May, is providing critical financial support to employees facing hardships. Helping its Customers : As of June 30 , Berkshire associates contacted over 16,000 customers to ensure they were healthy, safe and answer any financial questions. In addition, Berkshire continued to provide critical funding to small businesses, including black and brown owned enterprises and non-customers, through the Paycheck Protection Program helping nearly 5,000 organizations with approximately $706 million in loans.

: As of , associates contacted over 16,000 customers to ensure they were healthy, safe and answer any financial questions. In addition, continued to provide critical funding to small businesses, including black and brown owned enterprises and non-customers, through the Paycheck Protection Program helping nearly 5,000 organizations with approximately in loans. Investing in Recovery & Resiliency : Berkshire Bank Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the bank, provided more than $1 million in COVID-19 support, exceeding its previously announced commitment in response to widespread need. Berkshire employees also came together to raise funds to support local non-profit organizations and continued providing virtual volunteer services to address community needs.

: Berkshire Bank Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the bank, provided more than in COVID-19 support, exceeding its previously announced commitment in response to widespread need. employees also came together to raise funds to support local non-profit organizations and continued providing virtual volunteer services to address community needs. Fostering Dialogue on Racial Equity: The "Reimagining America Town Hall Series," hosted by Berkshire , featured The Future Of The Black Economy, The Future Of The Latinx Economy and How to be a Strong Ally. The town halls highlighted the significant racial injustices and economic inequities that exist in the country and affirmed Berkshire's commitment to serving and creating economic opportunities for all members of the community, especially those in the Black and Brown communities who have been traditionally underserved by banks.

The "Reimagining America Town Hall Series," hosted by , featured The Future Of The Black Economy, The Future Of The Latinx Economy and How to be a Strong Ally. The town halls highlighted the significant racial injustices and economic inequities that exist in the country and affirmed commitment to serving and creating economic opportunities for all members of the community, especially those in the Black and Brown communities who have been traditionally underserved by banks. Honoring Juneteenth: The Company dedicated June 19th , also known as Juneteenth – the oldest national commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States , as a day for intentional learning, reflection and a holiday. Bank branches closed at 2PM and employees received a "floating" day off to be used during the year. The Company also hosted a conversation for its people managers on creating safe and inclusive spaces for their teams.

The Company dedicated , also known as Juneteenth – the oldest national commemoration of the ending of slavery in , as a day for intentional learning, reflection and a holiday. Bank branches closed at and employees received a "floating" day off to be used during the year. The Company also hosted a conversation for its people managers on creating safe and inclusive spaces for their teams. Launching ReevxLabs.com: Reevx Labs, powered by Berkshire Bank, announced the launch of its new online hub, ReevxLabs.com. Created for local communities and the people who live and work in them, ReevxLabs.com offers resources and support for emerging entrepreneurs, artists, and small non-profit organizations. The Labs operate with a commitment to banking the underbanked with dignity and a guiding belief that by disrupting the traditional barriers to resources, the Labs can build new economies that change communities and the world. The Reevx Labs ecosystem provides many ways to get involved and support movements. From utilizing the suite of socially responsible 21st century banking products, to unique programs allowing for direct contributions to local communities, Reevx Labs empowers everyone to be part of the solution.

Reevx Labs, powered by Berkshire Bank, announced the launch of its new online hub, ReevxLabs.com. Created for local communities and the people who live and work in them, ReevxLabs.com offers resources and support for emerging entrepreneurs, artists, and small non-profit organizations. The Labs operate with a commitment to banking the underbanked with dignity and a guiding belief that by disrupting the traditional barriers to resources, the Labs can build new economies that change communities and the world. The Reevx Labs ecosystem provides many ways to get involved and support movements. From utilizing the suite of socially responsible 21st century banking products, to unique programs allowing for direct contributions to local communities, Reevx Labs empowers everyone to be part of the solution. ESG Ratings Updates: The Company enhanced its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) disclosure scores from prominent third parties, receiving an updated rating of 41.67 from Bloomberg and an Environmental Quality Score of 2 and a Social Quality Score of 1 from ISS. Both scores reflect above average performance compared to peers.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank which is transforming into a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $13.1 billion in assets. Berkshire Bank serves the underbanked through the Reevx Labs™ platform.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what continued effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and the related local and national economic disruption may result in a continued decline in demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; an increase in our allowance for loan losses; a decline in the value of loan collateral, including real estate; a greater decline in the yield on our interest-earning assets than the decline in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities; and increased cybersecurity risks, as employees increasingly work remotely.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on page F-9 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. Discontinued operations are the Company's national mortgage banking operations which the Company is exiting pursuant to a sales agreement. Merger costs consist primarily of severance/benefit related expenses, contract termination costs, systems conversion costs, variable compensation expenses, and professional fees. Merger costs in 2019 were primarily related to the acquisition of SI Financial Group. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch sales. Restructuring costs also include severance and consulting expenses related to the Company's strategic review. They also include costs related to the consolidation of branches, including eight branches for the full year of 2019.

The Company has introduced the measure of Core Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Core PPNR") to which measures core income before credit loss provision and tax expense. Due to the non-cash projections introduced into the calculation of income by the new CECL accounting standard, the investment community is placing more emphasis on PPNR in order to measure the results of operations and to compare them across banks which may have widely varying estimates of future economic conditions that affect their provision expense and reported earnings. The Company also calculates core PPNR per share and core PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.

Non-core adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to core income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for non-core revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community. References to organic growth and organic change exclude balances acquired in bank mergers.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES F-1 Selected Financial Highlights F-2 Balance Sheets F-3 Loan and Deposit Analysis F-4 Statements of Operations F-5 Statements of Operations (Five Quarter Trend) F-6 Average Yields and Costs F-7 Average Balances F-8 Asset Quality Analysis F-9 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and

Supplementary Data (Five Quarter Trend) F-10 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and

Supplementary Data (Year-to-Date)

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)





At or for the Quarters Ended (1)





June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,







2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 (2)



























PER SHARE DATA





















Net (loss)/earnings per common share, diluted $ (10.93)

$ (0.40)

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.52



Core (loss)/earnings per common share, diluted (3) (0.13)

(0.07)

0.70

0.46

0.65



Total book value per common share 22.79

33.90

34.65

34.36

34.05



Tangible book value per common share (3) 21.94

22.00

22.56

22.42

22.25



Market price at period end 11.02

14.86

32.88

29.29

31.39



Dividends per common share 0.24

0.24

0.23

0.23

0.23



Dividends per preferred share 0.48

0.48

0.46

0.46

0.46



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)





















Return on assets (16.38) % (0.62) % 0.78 % 0.67 % 0.79 %

Core return on assets (3) (0.19)

(0.11)

1.08

0.71

1.01



Return on equity (131.17)

(4.58)

5.90

5.12

6.07



Core return on equity (3) (1.54)

(0.84)

8.09

5.35

7.67



Core return on tangible common equity (3) (2.05)

(0.94)

13.12

8.74

12.21



Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (5)(6) 2.62

3.04

3.11

3.22

3.19



Fee income/Net interest and fee income from continuing operations 18.45

15.46

18.11

17.61

16.20



Efficiency ratio (3) 71.01

66.92

53.66

53.37

56.41



























CHANGE (Year-to-date)





















Total commercial loans (organic, annualized) 12 % (5) % (7) % (9) % (10) %

Total loans (organic, annualized) (3)

(8)

(9)

(9)

(9)



Total deposits (organic, annualized) 9

(10)

0

2

6



Total net revenues from continuing operations (compared to prior year) (14)

(14)

4

4

1



(Loss)/earnings per common share (compared to prior year) (1,200)

(178)

(14)

(26)

(20)



Core (loss)/earnings per common share (compared to prior year)(3) (116)

(112)

(14)

(18)

(9)



























FINANCIAL DATA (in millions)





















Total assets

$ 13,063

$ 13,122

$ 13,216

$ 13,532

$ 13,653



Total earning assets 12,267

11,785

11,916

12,174

12,343



Total securities 1,882

1,837

1,770

1,861

1,905



Total loans

9,370

9,303

9,502

9,719

9,942



Allowance for credit losses 139

114

64

62

62



Total intangible assets 42

598

599

602

603



Total deposits

10,776

10,072

10,336

10,423

10,566



Total shareholders' equity 1,164

1,722

1,759

1,772

1,779



Net (loss)/income (549.4)

(19.9)

25.8

22.6

25.4



Core (loss)/income (3) (6.5)

(3.6)

35.3

23.7

32.1



Purchase accounting accretion 2.1

3.1

5.1

4.8

3.2



Goodwill impairment 553.8

-

-

-

-



























ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS





















Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans 0.17 % 0.45 % 0.17 % 0.92 % 0.14 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.36

0.40

0.31

0.28

0.27



Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.49

1.22

0.67

0.64

0.63



Loans/deposits

87

92

92

93

94



Shareholders' equity to total assets 8.91

13.13

13.31

13.10

13.03



Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (3) 8.61

8.98

9.19

9.05

9.01























































(1) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to core and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10. (2) The Company acquired SI Financial Group, Inc. on May 17, 2019. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-core charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. (5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans. (6) The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the most recent quarter and ending with the earliest quarter: 0.07%, 0.11%, 0.17%, 0.16%, 0.11%.



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 102,105

$ 90,280

$ 105,447

Short-term investments 942,047

515,140

474,382

Total cash and short-term investments 1,044,152

605,420

579,829















Trading security 9,519

9,829

10,769

Marketable equity securities, at fair value 33,263

32,283

41,556

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,458,036

1,403,858

1,311,555

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 334,895

336,802

357,979

Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 46,139

54,306

48,019

Total securities 1,881,852

1,837,078

1,769,878

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (113)

(141)

-

Net securities 1,881,739

1,836,937

1,769,878















Loans held for sale 62,881

4,252

36,664















Total loans 9,370,271

9,303,177

9,502,428

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (139,394)

(113,510)

(63,575)

Net loans 9,230,877

9,189,667

9,438,853















Premises and equipment, net 118,722

120,667

120,398

Other real estate owned 40

224

-

Goodwill -

553,762

553,762

Other intangible assets 42,477

44,035

45,615

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 229,812

228,447

227,894

Other assets 430,592

398,038

288,945

Assets from discontinued operations 21,692

140,064

154,132

Total assets $ 13,062,984

$ 13,121,513

$ 13,215,970















Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Demand deposits $ 2,573,786

$ 1,922,490

$ 1,884,100

NOW and other deposits 1,453,397

1,546,626

1,492,569

Money market deposits 2,525,761

2,391,835

2,528,656

Savings deposits 932,243

867,024

841,283

Time deposits 3,290,721

3,343,700

3,589,369

Total deposits 10,775,908

10,071,675

10,335,977















Senior borrowings 719,638

944,053

730,501

Subordinated borrowings 97,165

97,107

97,049

Total borrowings 816,803

1,041,160

827,550















Other liabilities 280,843

255,846

267,398

Liabilities from discontinued operations 25,290

30,554

26,481

Total liabilities 11,898,844

11,399,235

11,457,406















Preferred shareholders' equity 20,325

20,325

40,633

Common shareholders' equity 1,143,815

1,701,953

1,717,931

Total shareholders' equity 1,164,140

1,722,278

1,758,564

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,062,984

$ 13,121,513

$ 13,215,970















Net common shares outstanding 50,192

50,199

49,585

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3) LOAN ANALYSIS































































Annualized Growth % (in millions)

June 30, 2020

Balance

March 31, 2020

Balance

December 31, 2019

Balance

Quarter ended

June 30, 2020

Year to Date

















































Total commercial real estate

$ 3,996

$ 3,986

$ 4,034

1 % (2) % Commercial and industrial loans

2,222

1,812

1,841

90

42

Total commercial loans

6,218

5,798

5,875

29

12

























Total residential mortgages

2,320

2,604

2,685

(44)

(27)

























Home equity

364

378

381

(15)

(9)

Auto and other

468

523

561

(42)

(33)

Total consumer loans

832

901

942

(31)

(23)

Total loans

$ 9,370

$ 9,303

$ 9,502

3 % (3) %























































































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS





































Annualized Growth % (in millions)

June 30, 2020

Balance

March 31, 2020

Balance

December 31, 2019

Balance

Quarter ended

June 30, 2020

Year to Date

Demand

$ 2,574

$ 1,922

$ 1,884

136 % 73 % NOW and other

1,453

1,547

1,493

(24)

(5)

Money market

2,526

2,392

2,529

22

(0)

Savings

932

867

841

30

22

Time deposits

3,291

3,344

3,589

(6)

(17)

Total deposits

$ 10,776

$ 10,072

$ 10,336

28 % 9 %

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest and dividend income from continuing operations













Loans $ 90,876

$ 113,990

$ 192,571

$ 219,641 Securities and other 12,812

15,248

27,312

30,706 Total interest and dividend income 103,688

129,238

219,883

250,347 Interest expense from continuing operations













Deposits 20,552

28,273

44,390

54,895 Borrowings 5,546

9,370

11,475

18,398 Total interest expense 26,098

37,643

55,865

73,293 Net interest income from continuing operations 77,590

91,595

164,018

177,054 Non-interest income from continuing operations













Mortgage banking originations 1,644

278

2,603

324 Loan related income 5,717

4,822

7,019

10,825 Deposit related fees 5,373

7,525

13,320

14,383 Insurance commissions and fees 2,767

2,738

5,791

5,591 Wealth management fees 2,057

2,348

4,627

4,789 Total fee income 17,558

17,711

33,360

35,912 Other (999)

(216)

(1,435)

754 Securities gains/(losses), net 822

17

(8,908)

2,568 Total non-interest income 17,381

17,512

23,017

39,234 Total net revenue from continuing operations 94,971

109,107

187,035

216,288 Provision for credit losses 29,871

3,467

64,678

7,468 Non-interest expense from continuing operations













Compensation and benefits 39,403

34,779

76,312

68,279 Occupancy and equipment 10,195

9,449

21,327

18,895 Technology and communications 7,755

6,715

15,836

12,972 Marketing and promotion 902

1,155

2,067

2,422 Professional services 2,565

3,953

5,285

6,228 FDIC premiums and assessments 1,658

1,751

3,140

3,390 Other real estate owned and foreclosures 14

(2)

41

- Amortization of intangible assets 1,558

1,475

3,138

2,675 Goodwill impairment 553,762

-

553,762

- Merger, restructuring and other expense -

11,155

-

18,170 Other 6,463

6,138

14,692

15,528 Total non-interest expense 624,275

76,568

695,600

148,559















(Loss)/income from continuing operations before income taxes $(559,175)

$ 29,072

$(573,243)

$ 60,261 Income tax (benefit)/expense (16,130)

5,118

(18,126)

12,035 Net (loss)/income from continuing operations $(543,045)

$ 23,954

$(555,117)

$ 48,226















(Loss)/income from discontinued operations before income taxes $ (8,635)

$ 2,082

$ (19,264)

$ 1,228 Income tax (benefit)/expense (2,299)

588

(5,130)

371 Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations $ (6,336)

$ 1,494

$ (14,134)

$ 857















Net (loss)/income $(549,381)

$ 25,448

$(569,251)

$ 49,083 Preferred stock dividend 130

240

255

480 (Loss)/income available to common shareholders $(549,511)

$ 25,208

$(569,506)

$ 48,603















Basic (loss)/earnings per common share:













Continuing Operations $ (10.80)

$ 0.49

$ (11.05)

$ 1.01 Discontinued Operations (0.13)

0.03

(0.28)

0.02 Total $ (10.93)

$ 0.52

$ (11.33)

$ 1.03















Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share:













Continuing Operations $ (10.80)

$ 0.49

$ (11.05)

$ 1.01 Discontinued Operations (0.13)

0.03

(0.28)

0.02 Total $ (10.93)

$ 0.52

$ (11.33)

$ 1.03















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 50,246

48,961

50,228

47,550 Diluted 50,246

49,114

50,228

47,700

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)





June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Interest and dividend income from continuing operations



















Loans $ 90,876

$ 101,695

$ 110,915

$ 118,371

$ 113,990

Securities and other 12,812

14,500

14,526

15,354

15,248

Total interest and dividend income 103,688

116,195

125,441

133,725

129,238

Interest expense from continuing operations



















Deposits 20,552

23,838

28,797

31,501

28,273

Borrowings 5,546

5,929

5,311

5,353

9,370

Total interest expense 26,098

29,767

34,108

36,854

37,643

Net interest income from continuing operations 77,590

86,428

91,333

96,871

91,595

Non-interest income from continuing operations



















Mortgage banking originations 1,644

959

172

292

278

Loan related income 5,717

1,302

7,056

6,493

4,822

Deposit related fees 5,373

7,947

8,264

8,705

7,525

Insurance commissions and fees 2,767

3,024

2,471

2,895

2,738

Wealth management fees 2,057

2,570

2,239

2,325

2,348

Total fee income 17,558

15,802

20,202

20,710

17,711

Other (999)

(436)

75

609

(216)

Securities gains/(losses), net 822

(9,730)

1,734

87

17

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net -

-

1,351

-

-

Total non-interest income 17,381

5,636

23,362

21,406

17,512

Total net revenue from continuing operations 94,971

92,064

114,695

118,277

109,107

Provision for credit losses 29,871

34,807

5,351

22,600

3,467

Non-interest expense from continuing operations



















Compensation and benefits 39,403

36,909

35,355

37,272

34,779

Occupancy and equipment 10,195

11,132

10,798

9,893

9,449

Technology and communications 7,755

8,081

6,702

6,849

6,715

Marketing and promotion 902

1,165

1,046

1,006

1,155

Professional services 2,565

2,720

2,288

2,282

3,953

FDIC premiums and assessments 1,658

1,482

471

-

1,751

Other real estate owned and foreclosures 14

27

4

150

(2)

Amortization of intangible assets 1,558

1,580

1,582

1,526

1,475

Goodwill impairment 553,762

-

-

-

-

Merger, restructuring and other expense -

-

5,713

4,163

11,155

Other 6,463

8,229

6,328

7,870

6,138

Total non-interest expense 624,275

71,325

70,287

71,011

76,568























(Loss)/income from continuing operations before income taxes $ (559,175)

$ (14,068)

$ 39,057

$ 24,666

$ 29,072

Income tax (benefit)/expense (16,130)

(1,996)

6,421

4,007

5,118

Net (loss)/ income from continuing operations $ (543,045)

$ (12,072)

$ 32,636

$ 20,659

$ 23,954























(Loss)/income from discontinued operations before income taxes $ (8,635)

$ (10,629)

$ (9,514)

$ 2,747

$ 2,082

Income tax (benefit)/expense (2,299)

(2,831)

(2,629)

790

588

Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations $ (6,336)

$ (7,798)

$ (6,885)

$ 1,957

$ 1,494























Net (loss)/income $ (549,381)

$ (19,870)

$ 25,751

$ 22,616

$ 25,448

Preferred stock dividend 130

125

240

240

240

(Loss)/income available to common shareholders $ (549,511)

$ (19,995)

$ 25,511

$ 22,376

$ 25,208













































Basic (loss)/earnings per common share:



















Continuing Operations $ (10.80)

$ (0.24)

$ 0.65

$ 0.40

$ 0.49

Discontinued Operations (0.13)

(0.16)

(0.14)

0.04

0.03

Total $ (10.93)

$ (0.40)

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.52

















Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share:



















Continuing Operations $ (10.80)

$ (0.24)

$ 0.65

$ 0.40

$ 0.49

Discontinued Operations (0.13)

(0.16)

(0.14)

0.04

0.03

Total $ (10.93)

$ (0.40)

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.52























Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic 50,246

50,204

50,494

51,422

48,961

Diluted 50,246

50,204

50,702

51,545

49,114



























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED - (F-6)



Quarters Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,





2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

























Earning assets





















Loans:





















Commercial real estate

3.78 % 4.41 % 4.80 % 4.92 % 5.01 % Commercial and industrial loans

4.02

5.03

5.35

5.58

5.79

Residential mortgages

3.78

3.77

3.61

3.73

3.74

Consumer loans

3.72

4.28

4.38

4.55

4.52

Total loans

3.83

4.33

4.52

4.67

4.76

Securities

3.07

3.32

3.31

3.41

3.38

Short-term investments and loans held for sale

0.50

1.78

3.15

4.11

3.37

Total earning assets

3.50

4.08

4.27

4.45

4.51

























Funding liabilities





















Deposits:





















NOW and other

0.30

0.46

0.54

0.61

0.66

Money market

0.58

0.98

1.18

1.27

1.27

Savings

0.10

0.13

0.14

0.13

0.15

Time

1.84

1.87

1.97

2.02

2.06

Total interest-bearing deposits

1.01

1.18

1.35

1.43

1.44

Borrowings

2.38

2.60

2.77

3.12

2.92

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.16

1.33

1.48

1.57

1.66

























Net interest spread

2.34

2.75

2.79

2.88

2.85

Net interest margin

2.62

3.04

3.11

3.22

3.19

























Cost of funds (1)

0.92

1.11

1.23

1.32

1.41

Cost of deposits

0.79

0.96

1.11

1.18

1.18

























(1) Cost of funds includes all deposits and borrowings.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED - (F-7)

Quarters Ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Assets



















Loans



















Commercial real estate $ 4,005,018

$ 4,000,461

$ 4,056,244

$ 3,998,144

$ 3,716,130

Commercial and industrial loans 2,152,820

1,795,813

1,768,039

1,951,205

2,056,384

Residential mortgages 2,452,622

2,654,224

2,758,676

2,849,216

2,711,348

Consumer loans 865,318

921,810

974,889

1,035,893

1,064,579

Total loans (1) 9,475,778

9,372,308

9,557,848

9,834,458

9,548,441

Securities (2) 1,793,381

1,744,635

1,752,968

1,846,985

1,893,298

Short-term investments and loans held for sale 697,138

374,894

444,622

309,897

117,029

Total earning assets (3) 11,966,297

11,491,837

11,755,438

11,991,340

11,558,768

Goodwill and other intangible assets 590,672

598,347

601,192

603,762

555,606

Other assets 751,702

663,056

737,396

668,218

593,917

Assets from discontinued operations 109,923

98,528

176,251

204,339

192,466

Total assets $ 13,418,594

$ 12,851,768

$ 13,270,277

$ 13,467,659

$ 12,900,757























Liabilities and shareholders' equity



















Deposits



















NOW and other $ 1,183,839

$ 1,159,388

$ 1,085,485

$ 1,111,637

$ 1,053,335

Money market 2,672,066

2,752,465

2,688,766

2,624,639

2,474,071

Savings 901,218

846,942

835,209

838,445

780,797

Time 3,399,222

3,333,070

3,827,175

4,158,688

3,593,022

Total interest-bearing deposits 8,156,345

8,091,865

8,436,635

8,733,409

7,901,225

Borrowings 942,033

949,316

853,911

805,035

1,415,614

Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,098,378

9,041,181

9,290,546

9,538,444

9,316,839

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,343,173

1,849,295

1,898,045

1,864,964

1,673,560

Other liabilities 272,690

203,797

304,504

267,922

215,704

Liabilities from discontinued operations 28,988

23,799

30,446

28,206

18,434

Total liabilities 11,743,229

11,118,072

11,523,541

11,699,536

11,224,537























Preferred shareholders' equity 20,325

20,548

40,633

40,633

40,633

Common shareholders' equity 1,655,040

1,713,148

1,706,103

1,727,490

1,635,587

Total shareholders' equity 1,675,365

1,733,696

1,746,736

1,768,123

1,676,220

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,418,594

$ 12,851,768

$ 13,270,277

$ 13,467,659

$ 12,900,757













































Supplementary data



















Total average non-maturity deposits $ 7,100,296

$ 6,608,090

$ 6,507,505

$ 6,439,685

$ 5,981,763

Total average deposits 10,499,518

9,941,160

10,334,680

10,598,373

9,574,785

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 1,580

1,824

1,934

1,826

1,882

Total average tangible equity (4) 1,084,693

1,135,349

1,145,544

1,164,361

1,120,614







(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans. (2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) Excludes discontinued operations for presentation purposes. Performance ratios are calculated including the impact of discontinued operations. (4) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-8)



At or for the Quarters Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS





















Non-accruing loans:





















Commercial real estate

$ 12,486

$ 16,938

$ 20,119

$ 15,829

$ 19,366

Commercial and industrial loans

15,045

18,370

11,373

12,224

9,256

Residential mortgages

9,840

9,636

3,343

3,062

3,579

Consumer loans

7,513

6,172

4,805

5,191

3,570

Total non-accruing loans

44,884

51,116

39,640

36,306

35,771

Other real estate owned

517

224

-

-

154

Repossessed assets

1,581

1,316

858

1,003

874

Total non-performing assets

$ 46,982

$ 52,656

$ 40,498

$ 37,309

$ 36,799

























Total non-accruing loans/total loans

0.48%

0.55%

0.42%

0.37%

0.36%

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.36%

0.40%

0.31%

0.28%

0.27%

























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

















Balance at beginning of period

$ 113,510

$ 63,575

$ 62,230

$ 62,156

$ 62,038

Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 (1)

-

25,434

-

-

-

Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2016-13

113,510

89,009

62,230

62,156

62,038

Charged-off loans

(7,274)

(12,432)

(4,485)

(23,524)

(3,966)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

3,259

1,958

479

998

617

Net loans charged-off

(4,015)

(10,474)

(4,006)

(22,526)

(3,349)

Provision for loan credit losses

29,899

34,975

5,351

22,600

3,467

Balance at end of period

$ 139,394

$ 113,510

$ 63,575

$ 62,230

$ 62,156

























Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.49%

1.22%

0.67%

0.64%

0.63%

Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans

311%

222%

160%

171%

174%

























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS





















Commercial real estate

$ (1,679)

$ (5,990)

$ (1,419)

$ (2,759)

$ (1,235)

Commercial and industrial loans

(1,059)

(3,728)

(1,495)

(18,850)

(995)

Residential mortgages

(966)

(19)

(351)

(140)

(139)

Home equity

(10)

(107)

(67)

(71)

(300)

Auto and other consumer

(301)

(630)

(674)

(706)

(680)

Total, net

$ (4,015)

$ (10,474)

$ (4,006)

$(22,526)

$ (3,349)

























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.17%

0.45%

0.17%

0.92%

0.14%

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.31%

0.45%

0.35%

0.41%

0.15%

























DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/TOTAL LOANS

















30-89 Days delinquent

0.37%

0.43%

0.25%

0.26%

0.20%

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

0.14%

0.05%

0.29%

0.29%

0.28%

Total accruing delinquent loans

0.51%

0.48%

0.54%

0.55%

0.48%

Non-accruing loans

0.48%

0.55%

0.42%

0.37%

0.36%

Total delinquent and non-accruing loans

0.99%

1.03%

0.96%

0.92%

0.84%

(1) This balance includes $12 million of PCD confirmed losses as of January 1, 2020.



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)



At or for the Quarters Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Net (loss)/income

$ (549,381)

$ (19,870)

$ 25,751

$ 22,616

$ 25,448

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)

(822)

9,730

(1,734)

(87)

(17)

Adj: Goodwill impairment

553,762

-

-

-

-

Adj: Merger and acquisition expense

-

-

3,611

3,802

9,711

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense

-

-

2,102

361

1,444

Adj: Loss/(income) from discontinued operations before income taxes 8,635

10,629

9,514

(2,747)

(2,082)

Adj: Income taxes

(18,658)

(4,134)

(3,910)

(281)

(2,385)

Total core (loss)/income (2) (A) $ (6,464)

$ (3,645)

$ 35,334

$ 23,664

$ 32,119

























Total revenue from continuing operations

$ 94,971

$ 92,064

$ 114,695

$ 118,277

$ 109,107

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)

(822)

9,730

(1,734)

(87)

(17)

Total core revenue (2) (B) $ 94,149

$ 101,794

$ 112,961

$ 118,190

$ 109,090

























Total non-interest expense from continuing operations

$ 624,275

$ 71,325

$ 70,287

$ 71,011

$ 76,568

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense (see above)

-

-

(5,713)

(4,163)

(11,155)

Less: Goodwill impairment

(553,762)

-

-

-

-

Core non-interest expense (2) (C) $ 70,513

$ 71,325

$ 64,574

$ 66,848

$ 65,413

























Total revenue

$ 90,383

$ 93,869

$ 116,860

$ 134,067

$ 123,109

Total non-interest expense

628,322

83,759

81,966

84,054

88,488

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

$ (537,939)

$ 10,110

$ 34,894

$ 50,013

$ 34,621

























Total revenue from continuing operations

$ 94,971

$ 92,064

$ 114,695

$ 118,277

$ 109,107

Total non-interest expense from continuing operations

624,275

71,325

70,287

71,011

76,568

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations $ (529,304)

$ 20,739

$ 44,408

$ 47,266

$ 32,539

























Total core revenue (2)

$ 94,149

$ 101,794

$ 112,961

$ 118,190

$ 109,090

Core non-interest expense (2)

70,513

71,325

64,574

66,848

65,413

Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

$ 23,636

$ 30,469

$ 48,387

$ 51,342

$ 43,677

























(in millions, except per share data)





















Total average assets (D) $ 13,419

$ 12,852

$ 13,270

$ 13,468

$ 12,901

Total average shareholders' equity (E) 1,675

1,734

1,747

1,768

1,676

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (F) 1,085

1,135

1,146

1,164

1,121

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2) (G) 1,064

1,115

1,105

1,124

1,080

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (H) 1,122

1,124

1,159

1,170

1,176

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (I) 1,101

1,104

1,119

1,130

1,136

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (J) 13,021

12,524

12,617

12,930

13,051

























Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (K) 50,192

50,199

49,585

50,394

51,045

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (L) 50,246

50,204

50,702

51,545

49,114

























Core (loss)/earnings per common share, diluted(2) (A/L) $ (0.13)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.70

$ 0.46

$ 0.65

























PPNR per common share, diluted (2)

(10.71)

0.20

0.69

0.97

0.70

PPNR from continuing operations per common share, diluted (2)

(10.53)

0.41

0.88

0.92

0.66

Core PPNR per common share, diluted (2)

0.47

0.61

0.95

1.00

0.89

























Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (I/K) 21.94

22.00

22.56

22.42

22.25

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (H)/(J) 8.61

8.98

9.19

9.05

9.01

























Performance ratios (4)





















GAAP return on assets

(16.38) % (0.62) % 0.78 % 0.67 % 0.79 % Core return on assets (2)

(0.19)

(0.11)

1.08

0.71

1.01

GAAP return on equity

(131.17)

(4.58)

5.90

5.12

6.07

Core return on equity (2) (A/E) (1.54)

(0.84)

8.09

5.35

7.67

Core return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (A+O)/(G) (2.05)

(0.94)

13.12

8.74

12.21

PPNR/assets (2)

(16.04)

0.31

1.05

1.49

1.07

Core PPNR/assets (2)

0.71

0.96

1.48

1.55

1.37

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (C-O)/(B+M+P) 71.01

66.92

53.66

53.37

56.41

Net interest margin

2.62

3.04

3.11

3.22

3.19

























Supplementary data (in thousands)





















Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (M) $ 1,379

$ 608

$ 2,503

$ 2,382

$ 2,381

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (N) (1,097)

(486)

(1,996)

(1,942)

(1,938)

Net income on tax-credit investments (M+N) 282

122

507

440

443

























Intangible amortization (O) $ 1,558

$ 1,580

$ 1,582

$ 1,526

$ 1,475

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (P) 1,580

1,824

1,934

1,826

1,882



























(1) Net securities (gains)/losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core (loss)/income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total core tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total core non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED - (F-10)



At or for the Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

Net income

$(569,251)

$ 49,083

Adj: Net securities(gains)/losses (1)

8,908

(2,568)

Adj: Goodwill impairment

553,762

-

Adj: Merger and acquisition expenses

-

11,320

Adj: Restructuring expense and other

-

6,850

Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

19,264

(1,228)

Adj: Income taxes

(22,792)

(3,608)

Total core income (2) (A) $ (10,109)

$ 59,849













Total revenue from continuing operations

$ 187,035

$ 216,288

Adj: Net securities(gains)/losses (1)

8,908

(2,568)

Total core revenue(2) (B) $ 195,943

$ 213,720

Total non-interest expense from continuing operations

$ 695,600

$ 148,559

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense (see above)

-

(18,170)

Less: Goodwill impairment

(553,762)

-

Core non-interest expense (2) (C) $ 141,838

$ 130,389













Total revenue

$ 184,252

$ 239,563

Total non-interest expense

712,081

170,606

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

$(527,829)

$ 68,957













Total revenue from continuing operations

$ 187,035

$ 216,288

Total non-interest expense from continuing operations

695,600

148,559

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations

$(508,565)

$ 67,729













Total core revenue (2)

$ 195,943

$ 213,720

Core non-interest expense (2)

141,838

130,389

Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

$ 54,105

$ 83,331













(in millions, except per share data)









Total average assets (D) $ 13,173

$ 12,546

Total average shareholders' equity (E) 1,705

1,630

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (F) 1,110

1,077

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2) (G) 1,090

1,036

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (H) 1,122

1,176

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (I) 1,101

1,136

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (J) 13,021

13,051

Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (K) 50,192

51,045

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (L) 50,228

47,700

Core earnings per common share, diluted(2) (A/L) $ (0.20)

$ 1.25













PPNR per common share, diluted (2)

(10.51)

1.45

PPNR from continuing operations per common share, diluted (2)

(10.13)

1.42

Core PPNR per common share, diluted (2)

1.08

1.75













Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (I/K) 21.94

22.25

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (H)/(J) 8.61

9.01













Performance ratios (4)









GAAP return on assets

(8.67) % 0.78 % Core return on assets (2) (A/D) (0.15)

0.97

GAAP return on equity

(66.79)

6.02

Core return on equity (2) (A/E) (1.19)

7.34

Core return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (A+O)/(G) (1.48)

11.84

PPNR/assets (2)

(8.01)

1.10

Core PPNR/assets (2)

0.82

1.33

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (C-O)/(B+M+P) 68.89

57.93

Net interest margin

2.82

3.18













Supplementary data









Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (M) $ 1,987

$ 3,065

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (N) (1,583)

(2,517)

Net income on tax-credit investments (M+N) 404

548













Intangible amortization (O) 3,138

2,675

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (P) 3,404

3,691





(1) Net securities (gains)/losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total core tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total core non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

