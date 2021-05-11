Berkshire Hills Announces Strategy Update Presentation

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB), the parent company of Berkshire Bank, will announce Berkshire's Exciting Strategic Transformation (BEST) on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. During a virtual presentation, management will discuss BEST in further detail and provide guidance on its expected financial impacts.

In pursuit of its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves, management undertook a comprehensive strategic planning process to address the macro and micro trends impacting Berkshire's performance. BEST is its plan for action to close the gap against peers in relevant metrics, transform the Bank for the future, and stay true to its purpose and values by optimizing, digitizing and enhancing its community bank model.

"I'm confident that with BEST, we will move forward with collective passion, resolve, and confidence to prove that Berkshire's purpose-driven community-dedicated banking will enhance value for all our stakeholders. BEST will make us a better and stronger company, faster. Our management team looks forward to sharing more details with you on May 18th", stated Nitin Mhatre, CEO of Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Berkshire Bank.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the virtual event using the following link: https://ir.berkshirebank.com/news-events. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the virtual event and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.

A telephone replay of the presentation will be available through Tuesday, June 8, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 and entering conference ID 5785379. The full virtual presentation will be available on Berkshire's website ir.berkshirebank.com for an extended period of time.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 118 banking offices primarily in New England and New York.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target," and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

