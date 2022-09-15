Berkshire Hills Bancorp Continues Growth of 44 Business Capital Division with Three Seasoned SBA Lending Professionals

Barkley, Rawls, and Tucker Bolster Berkshire's Commitment to Fueling Small Businesses

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE: BHLB), the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a socially responsible community bank with financial centers in New England and New York, is excited to announce the addition of three seasoned lending professionals to its 44 Business Capital team.

Shay Barkley, Josh Rawls, and Tracey Tucker join Berkshire Bank's 44 Business Capital team of experienced lending professionals.

Shay Barkley, First Vice President, SBA Lending Josh Rawls, First Vice President SBA Lending Tracey Tucker, First Vice President, SBA Lending

This expansion further supports Berkshire's Exciting Strategic Transformation (BEST) program and ongoing commitment to businesses and entrepreneurs. The new team members will provide additional lending expertise and support to each client relationship. For over 30 years, 44 Business Capital has provided financing solutions to hundreds of businesses in a variety of industries and is consistently ranked among the top 20 bank SBA 7(a) loan originators in the country.

"Shay, Josh, and Tracey are talented lenders who know firsthand the impact that sound lending has on businesses and the communities they serve," said Greg Poehlmann, SVP, Business Banking at 44 Business Capital. "Having spent decades in the SBA lending environment, they know creating value for businesses strengthens communities. This kind of knowledge and ability is essential for small business lending."

More information on their backgrounds is included below.

Shay Barkley, First Vice President, SBA Lending

Shay has over 30 years of banking experience specializing in SBA lending to help companies across the nation secure over $325 million in 7a, 504 and USDA funding.

Shay's passion is to serve entrepreneurs with a consultative approach by listening to the history, passion, and goals. This triggers questions to help think outside the box and come up with the best financing scenario for each special small business owner.

Residing in Atlanta, Georgia, Shay is an active volunteer in animal shelters. She earned a BBA degree in Business Administration from Georgia State University.

Josh Rawls, First Vice President SBA Lending

Josh Rawls has more than 20 years of banking experience and will help expand 44 Business Capital's small business lending footprint to Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi. For the last seven years he was an SBA Lender with Regions Bank. Prior to that he worked as an SBA underwriter, commercial underwriter, and as a branch manager. He enjoys working with small business owners to create practical solutions that fit their needs.

Josh and his wife, Degee, live in Hoover, Alabama with their son. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Banking and Finance.

Tracey Tucker, First Vice President, SBA Lending

Tracey Tucker of Denver, CO joins 44 Business Capital with over 25 years of SBA 7a and 504 lending experience. She is well-recognized in the Colorado market for being a top lender for servicing small businesses. Tracey works passionately with entrepreneurs with a consultative approach by listening closely to borrowers to meet their financial goals.

Tracey started her SBA career as an underwriter for Norwest Bank. Prior to 44 Business Capital, she was a Senior SBA Lender for Continental Bank and has served as Vice President of SBA Lending at Wells Fargo, Bank of the West, Wachovia and Heller Financial. Her emphasis has been on commercial real estate, business acquisition and franchises. Tracey earned a BSBA in Finance from Creighton University.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. The Bank's goal is to be a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England, Upstate New York, and beyond. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $11.6 billion in assets and operates more than 100 financial centers in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT 44 BUSINESS CAPITAL

44 Business Capital, a direct small business lending division of Berkshire Bank, provides SBA Loans to Small Businesses. Small businesses are defined as companies with less than $5MM in net profit and less than $15MM in net worth. 44 Business Capital has offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, DC, Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Colorado, and Chicago, Illinois. Our clients include but are not limited to manufacturers, restaurants, professional services, retailers, wholesalers/distributors, healthcare professionals. With terms up to 25 years and fully amortizing (i.e., no call or balloon provisions), these SBA loans provide long-term certainty in an uncertain economic environment. Member FDIC Equal Housing Lender.

Berkshire Bank Media Contact:

Alicia Jacobs AVP, Public Relations Officer

Tel: (413) 242-6540 x 6540

[email protected]

44 Business Capital Contact:

Greg Poehlmann

Senior Vice President

Tel: (267) 434-2368

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kevin Conn, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (617) 641-9206

David Gonci, Capital Markets Director

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (413) 281-1973

