Berkshire Hills Bancorp Leadership Featured On New York Stock Exchange

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB), the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a leading relationship-driven, community-focused bank with financial centers in New England and New York, announced that its leadership was recently featured in a series of New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) interviews on Berkshire's performance, culture and vison for the future.

CEO Nitin Mhatre
SVP Gary Levante
  • The Leaderboard (video): Executives, innovators, and trailblazers pushing boundaries and making a difference discuss their perspective on key themes in today's marketplace in the Leaderboard from the NYSE. CEO Nitin Mhatre shared his leadership values and how those values are brought to practice within Berkshire Bank's workplace.

  • Inside the ICE House (podcast): Berkshire CEO Mhatre was the guest on the Inside the ICE House podcast which features conversations with leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. CEO Mhatre discussed his vision for Berkshire, its commitment to its clients and how the bank has become synonymous with the community.
  • Floor Talk (video): From the Trading Floor of the NYSE, Floor Talk features corporate leaders discussing the latest business developments and milestones. Berkshire's SVP, Corporate Responsibility Gary Levante joined to discuss Berkshire's long-standing commitment to sustainability and how Berkshire continues to innovate to serve its clients and shareholders while driving a positive impact in its communities.

All the interviews are available for viewing at berkshirebank.com/NYSEMedia.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Founded in 1846, the Bank's vision is to be a high-performing relationship-driven, community-focused bank. It empowers the financial potential of its stakeholders by making banking available where, when, and how it's needed through an uncompromising focus on exceptional customer service, digital banking, and positive community impact. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of nearly 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Named one of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek and America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes, Berkshire is also listed in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

