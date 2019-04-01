Berkshire Hills First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

BOSTON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) will issue its first quarter earnings release after the market closes on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Berkshire will also conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to discuss the results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10130208.

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.

Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of our website at http://ir.berkshirebank.com.

Those parties who do not have internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-844-792-3726 and asking the Operator to join the Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) earnings call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, May 07, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access number 10130208. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

BACKGROUND

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, relationship customer experience and distinctive culture. The Company has approximately $12.2 billion in assets and 109 full service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania providing personal and business banking, insurance, and wealth management services. The Company also offers mortgages and specialized commercial lending services in targeted national markets. Berkshire has a pending agreement to acquire SI Financial Group, Inc., the parent of Savings Institute Bank & Trust Company, a $1.6 billion bank with 23 branches in eastern Connecticut and southern Rhode Island.

CONTACT

Erin E. Duggan; Investor Relations Manager; 413-236-3773

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.berkshirebank.com

